Toronto FC puts Piatti through medical ringtone before signing Argentinian veteran | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

The five-foot-four 139-pounder comes to Major League Soccer from Barcelona-based Espanyol on a free transfer.

TFC had Alex McKechnie, the Raptors vice president of player health and performance, view the Argentinian winger. TFC team doctor Ira Smith, orthopedic surgeon Tim Dwyer and assistant athletic therapist Shohei Miyauchi also examined him. Just like John Theodoropoulos, orthopedic surgeon of both the Leafs and Blue Jays.

“No stone unturned,” said Manning.

It seems that load management, which McKechnie has developed to keep former Raptor Kawhi Leonard healthy last season, is coming to Toronto FC.

“We are going to make a very specific plan for him and Alex (McKechnie) actually wants to help,” said Manning.

Piatti, who also suffered a broken arm and skull during his career. returned to action at the end of September after knee surgery, but was soon sidelined again.

“One of our doctors believes he came back too early and that resulted in a muscle injury,” Manning said.

Manning came prepared on Saturday and took almost seven minutes to discuss the medical due diligence of the team. He noted that Piatti had undergone an MRI, with another test the Argentinian’s body fat showed an impressive 4.8 percent. Doctors also examined his other knee and reported that both joints showed less wear than a normal 30-year-old.

Piatti joins Spanish playmaker Alejandro Pozuelo and American international striker Jozy Altidore as the designated players of Toronto. Third place opened in December, when Captain Michael Bradley accepted a new deal using targeted allocation money, leaving room for another selection player under the MLS salary limit.

“Adding Pablo will really add great and healthy competition to our front six,” said GM Ali Curtis.

Curtis refused to confirm that Piatti had signed a one-year deal plus an option.

“We haven’t locked him in for three or four years, if that’s what you’re asking,” he said, adding to the deal that contained incentives.

But with the new collective labor agreement that gives the competition the right to limit the compensation for the third DP to the maximum TAM salary (unless the player is 23 or younger), it seems that Curtis may have had to be creative when it came to compile the deal.

“We are happy with the player, we are happy with where the contract situation has ended and we look forward to getting Pablo going,” said Curtis. “He is smart. He is a high-quality technical and tactical player. He has a great character.”

If the new rules for a third DP come into effect, Piatti’s salary would probably be limited to around US $ 1.6 million for 2020. For comparison, Altidore earned $ 6.33 million and Pozuelo $ 3.8 million last season

Manning said that Piatti was on the team’s radar for just over a year, one of about twelve candidates alongside Pozuelo when Sebastian Giovinco asked for a transfer movement during the training camp of 2019.

Piatti fell off the list after injuring his knee, with Toronto eventually drawing Pozuelo. TFC scouts put together a longer list of 20 to 30 players in November with Piatti, who again made the cut, but fell off again due to an injury.

Piatti returned to action in December and was part of a wish list for 13 players in mid-January.

A Toronto scout saw him in action in January. A subsequent conversation between Manning and a player’s agent in the Florida camp led the Piatti camp to show interest and the transfer began to take shape.

Piatti came to town on Tuesday, spent three days with team officials and went through medical tests.

The deal with hit Thursday evening and Piatti left for the Toronto training camp in California. He will wear No. 7 with TFC.

Piatti is no stranger to Toronto. In 2007 he won the FIFA U-20 World Cup at BMO Field with an Argentinian side with Sergio Aguero, Angel di Maria and Maxi Moralez.

He started with Estudiantes in Argentina and made his first team debut at the age of 17 before moving to Spain with Almeria, Valencia and Espanyol. He won a senior cap for Argentina in 2011 in a friendly match against Poland.

Toronto opens the MLS season in San Jose on February 29.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 8, 2020.

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press