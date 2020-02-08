Toronto FC, Montreal Impact and Vancouver Whitecaps unveil new secondary set | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

For example, Vancouver wears the new Wave kit for the first two home games and then white for the rest of the home roster. The primary Toronto home shirt is the same as last season’s red.

The new “Unity Kit” from Toronto is light gray with traditional red use as accents. The ‘jock tag’ – the small square to the left of the sweater – refers to the 28 surrounding cities in the GTA.

Montreal’s new secondary set is the first in gray since the club arrived in MLS. Also with black tones, it has the shape of the province of Quebec at the bottom “and three of the values, passion, pride and authenticity of the club, in the collar.”

In the neck of the neck of the Vancouver jersey is the motto of the city: “By Sea Land and Air We Prosper. The waves are also a nod to the Vancouver flag, which adorns the jock tag of the jersey.

