Toronto FC is officially separating with French winger Nicolas Benezet | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

The 28-year-old Frenchman came to Toronto on loan from the French Guingamp at the end of July. He played a total of 12 games and started all four play-off games for Toronto and scored the tying goal in a 2-1 comeback win over Atlanta in the final of the Eastern Conference.

Toronto then did not exercise an option to make the loan agreement permanent, with team president Bill Manning saying that it would be difficult to bring the Frenchman under the salary limit.

The salary of Benezet 2019 was quoted at $ 600,000, although he would have received a pro rata due to his late arrival.

Benezet campaigned on social media to return to Toronto, but to no avail. The move to Colorado reunites him with Robin Fraser, a former Toronto assistant who is now in charge of the Rapids.

“You can see Colorado Rapids soon,” tweeted Benezet.

The French winger started the youth academy of his native Montpellier before joining Nimes in 2010. He moved to Evian in 2013 with a loan period with Caen before signing with Guingamp in July 2015.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 14, 2020.

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press