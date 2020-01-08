Loading...

Toronto Argonaut’s head coach Ryan Dinwiddie has shot down a faulty NFL report.

The original report came from Tony Grossi, a Cleveland Browns analyst who works for a number of media companies in Ohio. He reported that the Cleveland Browns “spoke” to Dinwiddie about the position as head coach of the club. Dinwiddie was appointed Argos head coach in December.

“No, there isn’t, I actually have a few texts, people who call me:” Hey, what’s up? “I didn’t know – a lot of people didn’t believe me,” Dinwiddie said to 3DownNation’s Justin Dunk at the CFL Winter Meeting.

“Then they started sending the texts with the article and I read it. I like that this is news for me. I haven’t had any discussions with them yet.” It’s flattering to be mentioned in this situation, but it’s bad news. “

One guy reported that CFL trainer Ryan Dinwiddie was running, citing “multiple sources,” and it all came from a single fake text message that the author didn’t even know who sent it.

– Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) January 7, 2020

Dinwiddie was not the only one to suppress the NFL rumors. A Twitter user claimed on social media that he was the source of Grossi’s report.

This time (last Friday) I wrote a wrong rumor to Tony Grossi and he went over it 👀 pic.twitter.com/5uPSFvTN5y

– Beansie A. Ramp (@BeansieARamp) January 7, 2020

Only in the NFL, like.