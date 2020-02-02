Tories win fundraising race 2019 despite large fall last quarter paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

The liberals had a less serious decline, but they also had a shorter distance to fall – the party raised $ 4.8 million from 46,000 donors in the last three months, compared to $ 7.2 million from 53,300 donors in the previous one quarter.

The Tories have nevertheless expanded their dominant fundraising by collecting a total of $ 30.8 million throughout 2019, compared to $ 21 million for the liberals, $ 8 million for the NDP and $ 6.5 million for the Greens.

“We really asked many of our donors earlier in the year to prepare for the elections, and, as they often do, they came by for us,” said conservative party spokesperson Cory Hann in an email.

“With (the fourth-quarter results) now known to all parties, it is official that the conservative party raised more than $ 30 million in 2019, thereby setting a new Canadian record for fundraising for each political party.”

The previous fund-raising record of the conservatives was $ 29 million in 2015.

The fundraising figures of Elections Canada may prove particularly important in the near future, as Canadians chose a liberal liberal government in October. This means that parties must be ready in no time to fight an election, which costs more money.

Despite the fact that he had booked a lower total this year, the spokesperson for the liberal party Braeden Caley praised the fundraising figures – and the outcome of the fall elections – as proof that Canadians support the party’s agenda.

“The strong financial position and efficiency of the Liberal Party of Canada means that we can start 2020 strong and stay ready for a campaign whenever it comes,” he added.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 31, 2020.

Lee Berthiaume, The Canadian Press