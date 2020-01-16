Tories are planning the announcement of four transport ministers in London on Friday

Minister of Transport, Ontario, Caroline Mulroney (file photo of Postmedia Network)

The promised transportation plan of Southwestern Ontario is too late, the government of Doug Ford sends his minister of transportation and three cabinet members from the region to London for an announcement Friday.

Minister of Transport Caroline Mulroney will be accompanied at the morning event in the South End depot of the London Transit Commission by Environment Minister Jeff Yurek of Elgin-Middlesex-London, Agriculture Minister Ernie Hardeman of Oxford and Minister of Government and Consumer Services Lisa Thompson from Huron-Bruce.

London Mayor Ed Holder and Sarnia-Lambton Progressive Conservative MPP Bob Bailey are also expected to be there.

In its first budget last April, the Ford government put a brake on a proposed high-speed train passenger service linking Southwestern Ontario to the Toronto area, a project that the former liberal government had revived after decades of discussion and in the preparatory planning phase was put.

In the budget, the Tories also promised to deliver a transportation plan for Southwestern Ontario by the fall, a plan that was expected to take into account traditional ways of getting people and goods around, including bus and road improvements.

Although the government has since announced various possible elements of a regional master plan, including the widening of Highway 401 west of London and the financing of a new long-distance bus network for at least 20 communities from Sarnia to Norfolk County, other potential aspects of a regional plan – from the future of high-speed trains to an extension of the government-operated GO commuter train from the Toronto area – has not been made public.

Southwestern Ontario has eroded the most important transportation options in recent decades, including the Via Rail train and traditional passenger services on the bus line. Sarnia and smaller communities in the region are particularly hard hit.

London-based Voyago, a ground transportation company, was recently awarded two new contracts for providing bus connections between cities in a large part of the region from April. The Tories have also said they will widen the 401 to six lanes from four along a stretch of over 100 km west of London to Tilbury. Concrete middle barriers are also installed to prevent median crossover accidents.

Mulroney’s office and the Department of Transportation were not immediately available for comment on Friday’s announcement. The details follow a technical briefing for the media, the government said in a press release.

