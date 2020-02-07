“Tore apart my world:” Indigenous order of lawyers in honor of Colten Boushie

Andre Bear recalls the pain that came to him deeply when he consumed the news of a controversial acquittal of a Saskatchewan farmer who shot and killed a young indigenous man.

“It has really torn my world apart,” says Bear from his home in Saskatoon.

“I felt hopeless that I would never see justice in my life as a young indigenous man in this country.”

It led to a change in him, he says, and he decided to become a lawyer.

Gerald Stanley’s acquittal on February 9, 2018 at the death of 22-year-old Colten Boushie led to rallies and outrage throughout the country.

Bear, 25, is Cree and a member of the Canoe Lake First Nation. He was working on a course at the University of Saskatchewan while the trial was ongoing.

He is currently studying law at the university and is a student representative at the Native Bar Association on the Board of Directors of Canada.

He wants to spend his life challenging a system that he says must change if there is equal justice for everyone.

Jade Tootoosis, Boushie’s cousin, attended a conference organized by the association last year. She urged the indigenous legal community to make the second anniversary of Stanley’s acquittal a day of action to emphasize the treatment of Aboriginals in the courts.

The association calls on students, teachers and allies to dedicate this Sunday to Boushie.

The National Indigenous Law Students Association has organized a demonstration that starts with a vigil at the University of Ottawa. The participants then walk to Parliament Hill and finally to the Supreme Court of Canada.

Bear never met Boushie, but he grew up with the young man’s relatives in North Battleford, Sask.

Court heard how Boushie, who was a member of the Red Pheasant First Nation, and four other young people at Stanley’s farm near Biggar, Sask. Reason, in August 2016. The friends of Boushie testified that they were looking for help with a flat tire.

Stanley told the court that he thought they were trying to steal a vehicle for all terrains and he accidentally shot Boushie in the back of his mind.

Stanley was acquitted of murder in the second degree. He later pleaded guilty to unsafe storage of an unlimited firearm and was fined $ 3,000.

He has not spoken publicly since the trial.

The van Boushie family called for post-judgment changes, including the end of compelling challenges, allowing lawyers to reject potential jury members without giving up a reason. The challenges were criticized during the trial with suggestions that they had excluded indigenous people from the jury.

The federal government has introduced legislation that forbids the challenges. However, a judge in Ontario lifted the ban last November and similar decisions are expected to follow. Uncertainty remains about the duration of the ban if it is brought before the Supreme Court of Canada.

The Boushie family wanted a public investigation, but the Minister of Justice of Saskatchewan rejected it. He said the trial showed what was happening and that an investigation would make no difference.

Boushie’s death and the trial created racial tensions in Saskatchewan. At one point, Prime Minister Brad Wall asked people to stop posting racist and hateful responses online.

Bear says he believes that the province’s response to the verdict, such as strengthening the offending laws, has done nothing to restore the broken relationship between indigenous and non-indigenous people.

He has spoken with friends, students and colleagues and has participated in town hall meetings in rural communities. He says that indigenous people still feel that there has been no justice and that many farmers do not understand the laws for defending property.

The van Boushie family also said they would like to see more Aboriginal judges and prosecutors. Bear suggests that all lawyers should be informed about anti-racism and the colonial history of Canada.

“Lawyers and law students have a responsibility to decolonize the legal system and understand how indigenous legal principles can influence Canadian law.”

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 7, 2020

Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press