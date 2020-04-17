Tor is leaving staff while the privacy takes another coronavirus-induced hit

When it comes to pandemic casualties, your first thought may not be in your ability to anonymously view porn. And yet.

The non-profit Tor Project announced Friday that it was forced to shut down a large portion of the team responsible for browser privacy that maintained privacy. As the coronavirus destroys the lives of citizens and the world economy, decimating industries as diverse as hospitality, education, performing arts, and the media, an unlikely victim can end in your ability to anonymously browse the web.

Unlike standard browsers – Chrome, say, or Firefox – Tor works by encrypting and routing your traffic through so-called relays. It is hidden in both the source (your IP address) and the destination (the website you are viewing) from third-party scores that would otherwise be witnessed and recorded.

It is an integral part of the internet, and relies on journalists, politicians, and anyone who wants to privately investigate a mysterious rash.

“Like many other nonprofits and small businesses, the crisis hit us, and we had to make some tough decisions,” the organization announced in a press release. “We need to release 13 wonderful people who have helped make Tor available to millions of people around the world. ecosystem. “

As major tech companies announce new methods to facilitate contact tracking, and others emerge from the woodwork boasting about location-data gathering, American privacy is a right to their daily lives seem to be up for debate again. At this very moment, the importance of maintaining privacy is like Tor.

Like many nonprofits and businesses, the Tor Project was financially affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

Importantly, Tor has no plans to shut down or leave – a fact the announcement explains. However, a reduced team naturally means less people working on important projects that keep your web browsing habits safe from the eyes of ISPs, data brokers, and the government.

“The world will not be the same after this crisis, and the need for privacy and secure access to information will become more urgent,” the press release continued. “We are taking difficult steps to ensure that the Tor Project continues to exist and that our technology remains available.”

Those who want to make sure the details of their online browsing remain their own personal business can make a donation to the non-profit organization. With more and more of our lives happening online for the foreseeable future, it is a good idea to have an organization working to protect the little digital privacy we have left behind.

