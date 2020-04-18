Topshop boss, Philip Green, was able to close more than 100 Arcadia stores when the highway was destroyed – The Scottish Sun

The owner of TOPSHOP, Sir Philip Green, was able to close more than 100 of its Arcadia stores when the highway was destroyed by the coronavirus crisis.

Retail tycoons are discussing with landlords whose leases are about to expire and those who have a break in their contract.

Sir Philip Green, pictured, discussing with more than 100 landlords about whether to keep opening a store Credit: Getty – Contributor

That doesn’t mean all stores in this position will close, but this is an option on the table.

Arcadia brands include Burton, Dorothy Perkins, Evans, Miss Selfridge, Outfit, Topman, Topshop, and Wallis.

Potential closure is not considered specific to the brand, and there is no time scale when it might occur because the talk is currently underway.

This follows the closure of 48 Arcadia stores as part of a rescue agreement agreed last summer to save the troubled company.

Retailers who can disappear from the highway

This retailer has all the problems revealed in the last few weeks

Brighthouse fall into administration at the end of March

fall into administration at the end of March Cath Kidston has been prepared for sale to save it from collapse, and an administrator will also be appointed

has been prepared for sale to save it from collapse, and an administrator will also be appointed Debenhams entered administration earlier this month so that it can resume trading but will close some shops

entered administration earlier this month so that it can resume trading but will close some shops Laura Ashley announced it would enter administration last month

announced it would enter administration last month Oasis and Warehouse has gone to administration

and has gone to administration Shoe store Office has been prepared for sale

has been prepared for sale TM Lewin has put himself up for sale

Half of the major retailers in the UK face administration at the end of the summer because they struggle to manage cash flow during coronavirus locking, a new report has suggested.

Most fashion retailers are classified as unimportant so they are forced to be closed by the government, although some choose to make the website open for online shipping.

The Arcadia website is still up and running as usual and some have big sales in an effort to get buyers to buy.

But while it has laid off 14,500 employees, mostly shop workers, after closing all stores because of coronavirus, and has submitted 80 percent of their wages to be paid, up to £ 2,500 a month, under a government leave scheme.

Mr Green has come under fire for asking taxpayers for help with criticism saying the millionaire should “sell one of his yachts”.

According to The Sunday Times Rich List in 2019, Mr Green’s personal wealth reached £ 950 million.

A number of other retailers have also suffered in recent weeks, including Debenhams, who entered administration for the second time in 12 months.

Just yesterday the department store said it planned to close seven stores that had cut 422 jobs.

Warehouse and Oasis have also collapsed, with 1,800 leave workers.

While TM Lewin is ready for sale.

Arcadia declined to comment.