Toppling three kings good for the game: Newcombe

Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have been so dominant in the past decade that only seven of the 40 Grand Slams have been won by someone else. Djokovic has been unbeaten in seven appearances in the Australian Open final.

Stan Wawrinka’s win at the 2016 US Open was the last time one of the trios didn’t etch his name on a Grand Slam Cup.

World number 5 Thiem has lost the last two French Open decision-makers against Nadal, while number 4 Daniil Medvedev was just ahead of the Spanish champions at the 2019 US Open. Along with Wawrinka, Thiem is one of six players who have lost to the trio in the grand final since 2016.

Perhaps more impressive is that only two Grand Slam Finals since 2005 have not included at least one of the three large teams.

Newcombe, who won six Grand Slam titles, said he admired Djokovic very much.

“His counterstrike is the best I’ve ever seen, and the way he can go back to one point is amazing. I really admire his work,” he said.

Newcombe said Australian players were developing well and Nick Kyrgios’ efforts on and off the pitch were encouraging before giving in to Nadal in the fourth round.

Australian tennis legend Tony Roche agreed.

“I was happy for Nick. He made many positive signals … he played great and was not far from winning this game against Rafa,” said Roche.

Kyrgios rose to 20th place in the world because of his performance, and Roche hoped he had laid the foundation for a strong 2020.

The seasoned tennis coach was also encouraged when 27-year-old Alex Bolt pushed finalist Thiem to five sets in the second round, while World Champion No. 65 Jordan Thompson lost a fifth set to go for Italian No. 1 .12 Fabio Fognino seeds in the second round.

“It was the way Thompson played [which was gratifying]. He played very aggressively, which is not his nature,” said Roche.

Australian Open champion Thomas Johansson in 2002 said Djokovic deserved to be the overwhelming favorite, but reiterated Newcombe’s hopes that Thiem would break through.

“I think it would be great. I like him a lot. Dominic is one of the nicest and best guys on the tour, so I’m so glad he’s fine,” said Johannson.

But he warned those who wanted to get upset.

“Playing Novak is like playing on the wall,” said Johansson.

Peter Ryan is a sports reporter from The Age who deals with AFL, horse racing and other sports.

