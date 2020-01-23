Topless Cardi B sister shows her rear guard and leaves more than one breathless

The rapper’s younger sister shows off her curves without shame

Few know her, but Cardi Bs sister, Hennessy Carolina, is the younger sister of the Dominican-born singer, who is a powerful influencer and fashion designer. Moreover, it looks very much like her sister Cardi B. They last three years apart and almost always walk up and down together. If the man does not accompany her rapper compensate, Hennessy accompanies her.

The influencer owes its name to the fact that her father appeared in the hospital with a bottle of cognac when she was born Hennessy notice and asked that the girl be called that.

As for her sentimental life, she has had a relationship with her girlfriend, Michelle Diaz, Almost two years, with whom she is often seen on social networks and also in public events.

But what attracts the most attention from these little sisters is the big rear guard they have. Hennesy has nothing to make her sister jealous and that is why she recently posted a topless photo, with a very tight black lycra that made it clear that the perfect “tail” she has. Surely, Hennessy is a sensual pump.

Here we leave the photo behind to enjoy the sculptural beauty of Hennessy.

Previous article Who understands Shakira?

A fan of video games and new technologies, I have been an editor in this environment for several years. I like to share my passion through news, tests and other files. I also like wrestling and Marvel Comics.