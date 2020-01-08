Loading...

Automakers use the annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas to get creative. Sometimes the results seem a bit too creative – we don’t expect connected street lights or adaptive sidewalks, as some companies have done in the past years, fast anytime.

But CES also plays host to new technology that will be at dealer parties in the near future. Here are some of the best automotive techniques that the Edmunds experts have seen at CES 2020.

BYTON: M-BYTE SUV

The Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Byton unveiled the production version of its upcoming M-Byte SUV in its North American debut at CES. The EV comes with four or five seats, competitive load space and the ability to charge the battery up to 80% in just 35 minutes on a DC fast charging station.

The star of the M-Byte is the beautiful 48-inch touchscreen display that extends over the entire dashboard. Byton works with ViacomCBS to stream its video content directly through the screen. There is also local weather forecast from AccuWeather, travel planning with the booking service Road.Travel, voice commands and 5G options. Byton plans to deliver the M-Byte to US customers in the spring.

GOOGLE: IMPROVED ANDROID INTEGRATION

Google is expanding its reach in the automotive sector with two new features shown at CES. The first is a new Android-based infotainment system called Android Automotive OS. More than just Android Auto smartphone integration, Android Automotive OS replaces the factory system of an automaker, with integrated Google Assistant, Google Maps and Google Play Store. Google displayed Android Automotive OS on the Volvo XC40 Recharge SUV, which will be the first on the market to use the system.

The second is wireless Android Auto, which Google showed during the show with BMW. With Wireless Android Auto you can connect an Android phone without using a cable and USB port. In BMW vehicles, in addition to the central infotainment screen, it can also send information to the instrument panel and head-up display. This is also the first time that Android Auto has been offered on BMW vehicles – they previously only came with Apple CarPlay.

HYUNDAI: HIGH DEFINITION CARDS

Hyundai focuses on high definition mapping. At CES, the South Korean automaker has described the new system in detail in its Genesis G90 luxury sedan. The navigation system, developed with the supplier HERE, collects overlapping map information and integrates it with what the cameras and sensors of the vehicle see. The result is more accurate navigation, lane centering and turns for safer journeys.

The company also revealed that the near future has an advanced location system that offers an extra security layer. This system is called High-Precision Positioning or HPP and uses GPS signals and the mobile network to determine the exact location of the vehicle on the road. Hyundai says it will improve features such as automated emergency braking and turn-by-turn navigation.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES: PLUG-IN HYBRID JEEPS

Traditionally, there is not much off-road driving at CES. But Fiat Chrysler Automobiles changed that with a plug-in hybrid version of its iconic Jeep Wrangler SUV. Jeep will also build plug-in versions of its Compass and Renegade crossover SUVs.

Jeep says the plug-in hybrid Jeeps will carry a new 4XE emblem and offer lower fuel consumption and improved off-road power thanks to greater torque and immediate engine response. They are the first in Jeep’s plan to offer an electrified version of each model in the line-up by 2022. FCA has promised to release additional information about 4XE vehicles at the upcoming car shows in Geneva, New York and Beijing.

RIVIAN: DIRECT INTEGRATION OF AMAZON ALEXA

One of the newest names on the block, the electric automaker Rivian, used CES to announce its debut models. Each copy is equipped with Amazon Alexa built into its connected vehicle systems. Both the R1T pickup and the R1S SUV will operate Alexa without the need for a phone or external app. Owners can use it to control in-car entertainment and navigation, as well as vehicle functions and smart home devices.

Alexa is programmed directly into the vehicles, Rivian said. This gives drivers access to various functions, such as opening the trunk at the front, viewing different camera angles and setting the climate control. A few new vehicles are already delivered with Alexa, but it is new ground for the technology to come standard with the ability to work, regardless of whether the vehicle has mobile service or not. The R1T and R1S are expected later this year.

EDMUNDS SAYS: Automakers in particular are more grounded in their CES announcements this year, focusing primarily on market-ready technology that improves in-car information, navigation and efficiency. However, it is FCA’s commitment to roll out plug-in hybrid technology within its Jeep brand that has the most potential to change the automotive landscape.

–

This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds. Ryan ZumMallen is a staff writer at Edmunds. Twitter: @ zoomy575m; Instagram: zoomy575m.

Related Links:

—Edmunds highlights the best automotive technology trends from CES 2019: https://bit.ly/2SYczPF

—Emunds highlights the best automotive technology trends from CES 2018: https://bit.ly/2tCH7vK

Ryan Zummallen Of Edmunds, The Associated Press