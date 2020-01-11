Top task for new Sens CEO: filling empty seats

Loading...

The task for Jim Little, the incoming president of the Ottawa Senators, is fairly simple: he has to bring the fans back.

In Saturday’s game against the Montreal Canadiens, the senators had played 20 home games this season with an average turnout of less than 11,800, the last time in the 31-team National Hockey League, despite the fact that many of those seats were occupied by the giving away tickets.

For a small market team such as the senators, this is financially important. Because each game has nearly 6,800 seats, Senator owner Eugene Melnyk leaves an estimated $ 500,000 for every home game in the form of lost ticket income. That is $ 20 million so far. For a team that barely broke last year on operations with a total revenue of $ 165 million – the recent estimate by Forbes Magazine – that gap needs to be eliminated.

Little, 55, won’t find it easily. The presence started during the 2016-17 season and has since accelerated. Former top cannon Cyril Leeder and chief marketing officer Peter O’Leary were victims of that first decline. In early 2017, Melnyk replaced Leeder, now CEO of Myers Automotive Group, with Tom Anselmi. O’Leary was fired at the end of 2016.

A file photo by Jim Little, appointed Friday as the new CEO of the Ottawa Senators.

Bill Brooks /

Post media

Anselmi’s mandate was to oversee the negotiations for the project of more than $ 600 million to build an NHL stadium at LeBreton Flats. But Anselmi resigned in early 2018 when it became clear that Melnyk and founder of Trinity Development John Ruddy would not agree on the total mega project of $ 4 billion.

Since then, Melnyk has been both the owner and acting CEO and is watching with increasing frustration as many fans simply no longer attend Senators’ home games.

The reasons are numerous, ranging from a weak team to the lack of an inner-city arena, but an important one concerns Melnyk, a Barbadian resident who has not loved the Ottawa community. More than two-thirds of the Ottawa residents surveyed by Ekos Research Associates a year ago believed Menyk was responsible for the collapse of the LeBreton project, while less than 40 percent blamed Ruddy. At the end of 2017, Melnyk had thought about relocating the team if fans’ support did not improve.

Before 2017, the team regularly attracted more than 18,000 fans per game and retained a solid core of 13,000 season ticket holders. The latter are now considerably less in number.

During the hunt for a new CEO, which began late last season, Melnyk acknowledged that he had to hire someone who could restore ties with the community.

Leeder, who was part of the group that brought the NHL back to Ottawa in 1992, was well-known and generally loved throughout the main region. He was on a distinguished basis with almost all 125 companies and organizations renting suites at the Canadian Tire Center and knew very well how important it is to maintain good relations with the business community. Senators depend on business customers to fill 35 percent of the seats in each competition, all the more important given that federal government employees are not allowed to accept tickets as a gift.

Cyril Leeder on the day he left the service of the Ottawa Senators in 2017.

Errol McGihon /

Post media

Leeder naturally had many years to develop these personal ties. Few will have to move much faster, but Melnyk thinks he’s ready for the job. Little was one of the four candidates Melnyk interviewed in October when a road trip brought the senators to Las Vegas. “Jim immediately noticed,” Melnyk wrote in response to questions from this newspaper. “His passion for winning becomes clear as soon as you meet him.”

Little, a graduate of art science at McGill University, is familiar with the sports world through a series of business marketing appearances. In the 2000s, he oversaw the sponsorship of RBC for the Olympic Games and golf. From 2012, he took on the position of chief marketing officer for Shaw Communications in Calgary, a cable operator and major promoter of sporting events.

Little left Shaw in May 2018 in the midst of a bone-cracking restructuring. Shaw’s profit in 2018 was hit by $ 446 million in restructuring costs related to the company’s decision to trim its operations in the face of a weakening consumer video market. Thirty-three employees – few of them – represent approximately 25 percent of Shaw’s total workforce, accepted buyouts.

Although Little was one of Shaw’s top 10, the company’s financial hiccup was not just a marketing issue. In any case, Shaw’s strategy of sharpening its activities was clearly successful. The profit rose to $ 753 million in the last fiscal year.

Senator owner Eugene Melnyk chats with defender Thomas Chabot, left, during the annual Eugene Melnyk Skate for Kids at Canadian Tire Center on December 20.

Wayne Cuddington /

Post media

Melnyk noted that Little’s mandate with the senators would be to oversee operations at the Canadian Tire Center, “including events,” and try to increase team revenue “through partnerships and marketing.”

However, he usually has to fill those seats with paying fans.

