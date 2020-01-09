Top talents will be seen in the AFL Bushfire Disaster Match: Dangerfield

Loading...

“There are many names. We saw it on social media. I think Pendles (Pendlebury) is always very interested in putting the big V back on, so we’ll see the best players from across the league who are involved in this game participate and it will be one you don’t want to miss, “said Dangerfield.

The great South Australian Graham Cornes has asked the community to support the game, although it is not a real matter of origin.

“It is not the same as state against state, but it is so important that the soccer family has to gather behind it and support it unconditionally. No negatives, no criticism, no trolls,” he said on social media.

Naitanui and Gawn are among the players who have used social media to indicate that they enjoy playing. Officials hope that Dustin Martin, who trains in Japan, will make himself available.

The match will be played on the second weekend of the Marsh Community Series. A maximum of three players per AFL club will take part to avoid a major disruption of the pre-season plans. At this point, the first round is only three weeks away. How the players are selected remains to be confirmed.

“The timing is very good, but even if it weren’t, our clubs and players and the AFL would find a way to get it going,” said Dangerfield.

AFL chief Gillon McLachlan was also confident that the best talent would participate.

“I was overwhelmed by the positive attitude of the playgroup and our clubs,” he said.

“We are asking all clubs to bring three players forward that I know will do. Then there is a bit of flexibility to work through that.”

McLachlan said Hardwick and Longmire were the right partners to coach the teams.

“John is a passionate Sydney representative, a long-time Premier coach. He trains the All-Star team, especially with the big impact of the NSW fires. I think that made sense,” he said.

“Damien is our current Premier Coach and that made sense for our Victorian team.”

AFL’s latest launch was the Hall of Fame tribute match between Victoria and the Dream Team at MCG in 2008. Almost 70,000 fans attended.

McLachlan said this latest version would not be used to periodically test the water for re-introduction.

“We don’t look that far into the future. This is an opportunity, it has been an unprecedented couple of months in Australian communities, it was national,” he said.

“This is just an opportunity for our players, our clubs, and our industry to come together and do something that hopefully will bring a lot of money and bring our best players together and do it for a good cause. I have no more.” I really thought about it. “

