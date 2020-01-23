Top surgeon stops saying that cardiac care is not a priority at LHSC

Dr. Bob Kiaii (free press file photo)

London has lost its best heart doctor, accusing London Health Sciences Center that cardiac care is no longer a top priority because it is economizing to reduce its deficit.

Bob Kiaii, former head of cardiac care at LHSC and a pioneer in robot-assisted heart surgery, has moved to Sacramento, California, where he heads the cardiac unit at the University of California.

“It is crucial, I think, for the public to understand the status of things in London,” he said in a recent California interview. “I trained in London, where I attended my medical school. It has been a big part of my life. “

Kiaii said leaving the city where he started his career 25 years ago was a difficult decision, but he fears that health care will be reduced here in the current climate of restraint.

Faced with provincial funding restrictions, LHSC did not lobby for cardiac care. We received no funding for the care we needed, “he said. “I was unable to provide the best patient care.”

Heart Patient James Fuller, 78, and London Health Sciences Center Cardiac Surgery Bob Kiaii celebrate a world first in heart surgery with the help of robots in this October 2018 file photo.

Hospitals in Ontario must place programs in order of priority because of a “lack of resources,” he said, and believes that cardiac care has taken a back seat with LHSC.

“In London, cardiac care is not the priority,” said Kiaii. “Due to cost limitations, they have to make decisions and cardiac care is not an area that has remained state-of-the-art in its operation.”

Under his care, he quotes:

A lack of beds for cardiac care

A lack of sufficient nurses in the operating room

Lower wage for cardiac care compared to orthopedic procedures

More funding for other areas of hospital services compared to cardiac care

“Cardiac care has become less of a focus” at LHSC, Kiaii said. “I participated in provincial meetings and LHSC was not as well represented as the hospitals in Toronto. We serve all of Southwestern Ontario and had no resources. That was not addressed (by LHSC in the meetings). It became increasingly problematic for me. “

LHSC has sent an email to the concerns of Kiaii.

“LHSC is proud of its cardiac care team and the compassionate, high-quality care for all patients. We wish Dr. Bob Kiaii all the best in his future endeavors, ”read the statement by Adam Dukelow, executive vice president and chief medical officer of LHSC.

Kiaii has played a prominent role in hospital material to promote heart care at LHSC and the foundation that collects money. He was described as an internationally renowned surgeon who received several medical scoops.

The public should be concerned about the loss of Kiaii and the standard of care at LHSC, says Peter Bergmanis, co-chair of the Ontario Health Coalition chapter in London.

“It’s incredibly disturbing. We are a research center and a center for tertiary care in vascular research and a leading doctor is looking for better places to work because of the situation here, “he said.

“An important player in our health care system has voted with its feet. He is frustrated. The LHSC is not the strongest proponent. “

LHSC has a deficit of $ 24 million and loses 38 full-time equivalent nursing jobs due to wear and 11 more due to discharge. It has also closed 11 surgical beds.

That belt tension has been felt in the field of heart surgery, Kiaii said.

“When I got the chance somewhere else, I had to consider moving. There was no suggestion from LHSC that they would change things, “he said.

LHSC is considered a top heart hospital in Ontario and has been awarded the title of “tertiary” care center, meaning it is where “major, complex cases” are being treated, Kiaii said.

LHSC has performed more than 800 minimally invasive bypass operations since 1998, he said.

Kiaii is now affiliated with the Davis Medical Center at the University of California.

“It’s disappointing. I cherished my time there. The people in London are wonderful and talented. We have done a great job. “

Kiaii grew up in Vancouver and graduated with a bachelor of science degree at the University of British Columbia. He attended medical school at Western University, followed by general education for surgery at the University of Calgary and a residency for cardiac surgery at the Schulich school of medicine and dentistry at Western University.

Kiaii has a fellowship in heart transplantation at the Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry and a second fellowship at the Leipzig Heart Center in minimally invasive and robotic surgery in Germany.

“London was a place to do innovative work and think out of the box,” he said.

Kiaii left London on November 25 and started working in California earlier this month.

Dr. Bob Kiaii: Surgical scoops