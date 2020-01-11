Loading...

In this week’s best stories: the January 2020 security patch lands on Google Pixel phones, we go hand in hand with the upcoming Chrome OS tablet from Lenovo, the IdeaPad Duet, Android 10 on a handful of Nokia devices, including the Nokia 6.1, and more.

Google closed the year well and delivered a number of new Pixel phone and app functions in what it called a “feature decline” that coincided with the December 2019 security patch. Now, a month later, the January 2020 security update has been rolled out to all active Pixel telephones, but it is much less exciting. However, among the improvements, Pixel 4 owners would notice fewer color shift problems at low brightness levels.

Unlike last month, the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL updates are available on the same day as the other six devices due to the first functional drop. Meanwhile, some Pixel owners who have not received the December patch receive a cumulative January update.

In Chrome OS news, CES 2020 turned out to be a long-awaited new generation of Chromebooks, most of which were powered by 10th-generation Intel hardware. However, instead of wanting a premium Chrome OS experience at a premium price, many people prefer the best version of a “good enough” experience at an affordable price. Participate in the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet, a $ 279 Chrome OS tablet that should meet the expectations of most people. Our team got hold of the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet this week to see if this is the tablet we have been waiting for.

How does the IdeaPad use Duet? We have only used a limited amount so far, but the machine can keep up well. It is not as fast as a Pixelbook or the exaggerated Galaxy Chromebook from Samsung, but it loads web pages quickly and does not lag behind navigating through Chrome OS. We did not test any games, but Android apps also ran without problems on the MediaTek chipset.

Elsewhere in the spectrum of affordable devices, HMD Global has this week three of their beloved devices – the Nokia 6.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 7 Plus – updated to Android 10. The three updates arrived within a few days of each other, staying in line with an Android 10 route map that was shared in August.

With a size of just over 1.3 GB, this is a great update that we recommend you download via Wi-Fi to ensure that you do not receive a huge data bill. It also includes the December 2019 security patch, making the 6.1 Plus one of the first Nokia devices to receive the security update.

Although Android 10 is perhaps the latest version for phones and tablets, most Android TV manufacturers are still working on Pie updates for their devices. This week the Xiaomi Mi Box S has become the newest Android TV box to pick up Android Pie, which in turn makes another exciting app possible.

What is more important about this update is that it adds support for Prime Video. As we have detailed earlier, Prime Video is only available on Android TV after manufacturers have updated their devices with support, something that Xiaomi has now done for the Mi Box S. Once users update the device, the Prime Video app appears on the home screen and will be constantly updated via the Play Store.

Back at CES, OnePlus finally got the packaging for their first “concept phone”, the OnePlus Concept One. Designed with supercar aesthetics, thanks to the help of McLaren, the OnePlus Concept One has a premium leather exterior and no visible rear camera sensor. To achieve this, the unfortunately not-for-sale phone uses electrochromic glass to mask the presence of the camera until needed.

If you are wondering how long it takes for the hidden cameras of OnePlus Concept One to appear, it will probably only take 0.7 seconds before the glass changes from full black to completely clear, which is even faster than activating the camera itself. OnePlus claims that this process uses almost no power.

