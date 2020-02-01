Top Stories: Google’s ADT-3 dongle, Android Flash Tool

In this week’s top stories: Google starts selling its ADT-3 Android TV developer dongle, which is supported by Android 10. The Android Flash Tool gives your Pixel the latest AOSP, Android 10 is available for the Samsung Galaxy S9 and much more.

From time to time, Google will develop and release a hardware kit to drive development on Android TV. This year, Google has launched its latest ADT-3 developer dongle, ready to spit out the $ 79. However, it has been confirmed that certain consumer apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video cannot run on this device. However, this is still the first Android 10-enabled Android TV to be released.

The SOC of the ADT-3 is an Amlogic S905Y2 with a quad-core 1.8 GHz CPU and ARM Mali-G31 MP2 GPU that supports 4K 60FPS HDR HDMI 2.1 output. There is 2 GB of DDR3 RAM with 8 GB of internal memory. The only other ports are power and micro USB, while there’s a Bluetooth pairing / recovery button and LED status indicator. The entire dongle weighs 50 grams.

While new versions of Android are released about once a year, the development of the operating system continues throughout the year, making it difficult for app developers to keep up with the changes. Google fights this with the Android Flash Tool, with which you can install the absolutely latest build of the Android Open Source project directly via your browser on your Pixel phone!

However, it is important to know that a vanilla AOSP build is not the nifty Android experience you might expect. The Android Flash Tool is absolutely no way to get a first look at the new pixel phones from Google. It should only be used by Android developers who want to make sure their apps work in the next major Android version.

On the Samsung side, the Korean giant is making steady progress when it comes to bringing Android 10 to its Galaxy phones. This week alone, the Galaxy S9, Note 9 and Galaxy S10 5G have been upgraded to Android 10, which Samsung OneUI 2.0 is equipped with.

Since it is a complete operating system upgrade, it is a comprehensive update with about 2 GB. It will contain the firmware version G9600USQU7DTA5 and even contains the security patch for January 2020. With 1.8 GB it is a bit smaller in Germany, but also with the January patch.

Every month, Google Stadia offers its pro members a free game to expand their library. Google is launching 4A Games’ Metro Exodus and the first exclusive Stadia game, GYLT, in February. Today, February 1st, both games are already available and can be claimed immediately.

SAMURAI SHODOWN and Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20th anniversary. The latter title was only added last month and will be available to new Pro customers from January 31, 2020 at 9 a.m.

In the meantime, Thumper, Farming Simulator 19 Platinum Edition and Destiny 2: The Collection are still available for a total of five titles.

In Pixel 4 news, the phone’s exclusive “new Google Assistant” seems to be expanding to a new group of users this week. At launch, the only way to use the new wizard was to use Android 10’s gesture navigation. With a recent beta update for the Google app, this no longer seems to be the case.

The rest of the top stories this week follow:

