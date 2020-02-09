Top scorers in the Premier League: who will win the Golden Boot 2019/20?

Top scorers in the Premier League fight for position in the second half of the season.

Last season’s Golden Boot Award was distributed in three ways by African trio Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

With 22 goals each, it was the lowest total to win the prize since Carlos Tevez and Dimitar Berbatov shared the honor with 20 goals after the 2010/11 campaign.

The title race once again brings out the best in the top strikers, while several new additions to the Premier League can conquer the division.

