Top referee breaks silence over Premier League discharge

Loading...

A former top-class referee broke his silence about being released from the Premier League after joking about a disabled person.

Bobby Madley, who grew up in Ossett, suddenly left the professional game in August 2018 without explanation, which led to wild rumors on social media. The 34-year-old broke his silence after publishing a long online blog.

Bobby Madley.

He was released by the soccer bosses after a private message he had sent to a friend was sent to the Premier League, where he recorded a short video of a person with walking difficulties.

He added a caption joking that he could beat her in a race on his daughter’s sports day.

He says the joke was self-centered after the national press made comments about being overweight.

In his blog, he said: “I regret recording the video, I regret sending the video, and although it was a dark joke it was just that. A joke. It was not intended to shame anyone, it was not intended to be seen by anyone other than the person I sent it to privately. “

He was released immediately for gross misconduct.

He added: “At that point my world was breaking up. I understand how important it is for an employer to take discrimination as seriously as he does, but the decision I have made to date is still a mystery to me. “

Mr. Madley started his career as a referee in the Wakefield and District League in 2001 and was added to the National List of Referees in 2010, who serve in the Football League.

In 2013, he took charge of his first Premier League game and led the FA Community Shield game between Arsenal and Chelsea in 2017.

After his release, Madley said he was “destroyed” by the media but did not want to comment on the wildly inaccurate stories that were circulating, including details of his private life and end of the marriage.