Top rated courtroom overturns oilsands mine acceptance above Aboriginal concerns for land

EDMONTON — Alberta’s highest court docket has overturned regulatory approvals for a $440-million oilsands mine that would have encroached on land a regional Initial Nation considers sacred.

The Court of Attraction suggests the Alberta Electricity Regulator’s refusal to contemplate fears from the Fort McKay To start with Country violated the honour of the Crown.

The band is surrounded on 3 sides by oilsands progress and claims the Moose Lake area in northern Alberta is the previous location customers can go to exercise their classic legal rights.

The band experienced been negotiating with the province for two a long time in excess of the location and considered it had a deal in 2018 for a 10-kilometre buffer.

But that identical year, the regulator accepted Prosper Petroleum’s Rigel task, a 10,000-barrel-a-working day oilsands mine that would have arrive within just two kilometres of it.

The lake is the matter of ongoing talks amongst business, the band and the province — and Main Mel Grandjamb has claimed a deal is near.

The court docket claims the regulator must have taken those talks into thing to consider in advance of granting its acceptance.

This report by The Canadian Press was initial released April 24, 2020

