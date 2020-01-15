The Minor Midget Quinte Red Devils remain a top of the OHL Cup top 10 power rankings for the sixth consecutive week.

The 2020 OHL Cup from Under Armor contains the top 20 Minor Midget AAA teams from Ontario and the United States.

The showcase runs from March 17-23, with all games being played at the Scotiabank Pond in Toronto to the championship final to the Mattamy Athletic Center on Monday, March 23, where it will be broadcast nationwide on Sportsnet.

Champions and finalists from the Greater Toronto Hockey League, Ontario Minor Hockey Association, Minor Hockey Alliance of Ontario, along with representatives from Northwestern Ontario Hockey, and the Northern Ontario Hockey Association will compete with two representatives from the United States.

The Red Devils are back in action in Richmond Hill on Saturday night. They return home on January 25 to play the Markham Waxers at 3:30 PM. in the Quinte Sports and Wellness Center.

