Top quality issues with internationally sourced protecting products no shock: Anand

OTTAWA — Procurement Minister Anita Anand states good quality challenges with health care and protective devices procured from other countries must not be a shock specified the global surge in desire for these provides.

Canadian authorities have found one million protecting experience masks imported from China to be insufficient for overall health-care workers.

The General public Health Agency of Canada said this 7 days the masks did not meet its specifications and they will not be dispersed to provinces as prepared.

Anand acknowledges that Canada has experienced top quality concerns with some supplies, but the Public Overall health Agency is inspecting all incoming products just before it is distributed throughout Canada.

She says the government has asked Canadian providers to ramp up attempts to make protective equipment these types of as surgical masks, gowns, hand sanitizer and ventilators, but in the meantime Canada even now demands to provide in internationally sourced materials, together with numerous from China.

Even though 1 federally chartered airplane did return to Canada without the need of its cargo, Anand says people goods have considering the fact that arrived.

This report by The Canadian Press was initially revealed April 24, 2020.

The Canadian Press