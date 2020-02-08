Top Ontario health official says coronavirus surveillance is widening paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“Even if you were not in the big city of Wuhan, your concerns may be justifiable enough to talk to you and we would like you to have a self-monitor or perhaps self-isolating, depending on the situation,” Williams said. “And if you become symptomatic, we will probably want to test you because you may have been close enough to a travel area of ​​concern that you may have been exposed unintentionally. “

Dr. Theresa Tam, the most important public health officer in Canada, said that efforts to track the possible spread of the corona virus are entering an important period. Health authorities, she said, are assessing whether quarantine set up abroad has helped limit the outbreak.

“In the coming days, we hope to see if there are any signs that some of these measures are coming into effect,” she said.

Tam recommends that travelers returning from Hubei province, the worst affected area with Wuhan, limit contact with other people to 14 days after departure.

“We are looking for people who isolate themselves to contribute to the global control effort to stop the spread,” she said. “During this period, out of precaution and total caution, if you wish, we think this is the right message.”

People entering Canada from other parts of China should keep a close eye on themselves for symptoms, Tam said. These include fever, cough and respiratory problems.

The outbreak has now infected more than 28,200 people worldwide and killed more than 560. There are five cases in Canada, three in Ontario and two in British Columbia.

Canadians with concern are asked to contact their local public health service.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 6, 2020.

Allison Jones, The Canadian Press