Top Obama fundraiser supports Biden in 2020 competition

WASHINGTON, D.C. – One of former President Barack Obama’s best fundraisers approved Joe Biden on Friday, a pledge that should improve the former Vice President’s ability to raise money for his 2020 campaign.

Rufus Gifford was Obama’s finance director during the 2012 campaign and raised huge sums to ensure his re-election. He was courted by other Democratic candidates during the primaries and supported the campaign of former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg.

But ultimately Gifford, a former ambassador to Denmark, said he was convinced that Biden is the best chance for Democrats to beat President Donald Trump – and he expects there to be other high-profile personalities in the party who may follow soon.

“In a time of political chaos, Joe Biden has a steady hand. And we need more of it now, “said Gifford.

Gifford’s approval of Biden was first reported by Politico.

Throughout the primary phase, many of the party’s largest fundraisers and donors remained marginalized or went to multiple candidates. While this has begun to change in the past few months, many still have to use their personal connections and networks to pool large sums of money for candidates, a term often referred to as “bundling”.

At the same time, Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, both of whom vowed to raise large donations, raised breathtaking amounts of online donors in small dollars.

Candidates like Biden who rely on a traditional large dollar donor are at a disadvantage.

Now that the Iowa Caucuses are a week and a half away, more could slide off the fence. This could be particularly helpful for Biden, who had trouble finding money in the summer and who had a lackluster $ 15.2 million that Warren, Sanders, and Buttigieg followed.

“I had a lot of informal conversations with people who sat on the sidelines of the race or supported other candidates who dropped out. And many have the same feeling as me: He is our best blow to Trump and the responsible, experienced president we need. “

Gifford has contributed to several candidates and helped Buttigieg raise money. As a gay man, he said he initially had a conflict.

“It took me so long to fall off the fence because I was the first viable LGBT presidential candidate to be loyal to Pete and the one who ran the most inspiring campaign,” he said.

