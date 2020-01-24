Top Obama fundraiser supports Biden in 2020 competition

WASHINGTON – One of the best fundraisers from former President Barack Obama endorsed Joe Biden on Friday, a promise of support that is likely to increase the former vice president’s ability to raise cash for his 2020 campaign.

Rufus Gifford was Obama’s financial director during the 2012 campaign and raised huge amounts of money to help secure his re-election. He has been courted by other democratic contenders throughout the court and favors the campaign of former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg.

But in the end, Gifford, a former ambassador to Denmark, said he was convinced that Biden is the best chance Democrats have to defeat President Donald Trump – and he expects other prominent figures in the party to follow soon.

“Joe Biden has a steady hand in an era of political chaos. And we need more of that now, “said Gifford.

Gifford’s approval of Biden was first reported by Politico.

In general, many of the party’s largest fundraisers and donors have remained on the sidelines or given to several candidates. Although that has begun to change in recent months, many still have to use their personal connections and networks to pool large amounts for candidates, a term often referred to as “bundling”

At the same time, Sens. Bernie Sanders from Vermont and Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts, both of whom have renounced large fundraisers, receive striking amounts from small online donors.

That puts candidates like Biden, who depend on traditional donors with a big dollar, at a disadvantage.

Now, with the Iowa Caucuses a week and a half away, more could slide off the fence. That could be particularly useful for Biden, who had trouble raising money in the summer and posted a mere $ 15.2 million with Warren, Sanders and Buttigieg.

“I have had many informal conversations with people who have sat on the sidelines or have supported other candidates who have left the race. And many have the same feeling as me: he is our best chance of beating Trump and is the responsible, experienced President we need. “

Gifford has contributed to various candidates and has helped Buttigieg raise money. As a gay man, he said he was initially in conflict.

“It took me so long to get rid of the fence because I am loyal to Pete as the first viable LGBT presidential candidate and who carried out the most inspired campaign,” he said. “Ultimately, this feels like coming home to me.”

Brian Slodysko, The Associated Press