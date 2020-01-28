Do you feel the need? The desire for speed? What about the need to continue Top Gun?

Well, good news if you answered yes – Top Gun: Maverick will hit theaters in 2020. In this sequel to the 1986 US military drama that made Tom Cruise famous, rivals Maverick and Iceman put on their aviator glasses again.

Here you will find everything you need to know about traveling into the danger zone of the best new films of 2020.

When does Top Gun: Maverick appear in British cinemas?

Top Gun: Maverick will be released in British cinemas on July 17, 2020.

The film was originally scheduled to be released on July 12, 2019, but was then moved almost a year to June 26, 2020 and then to July 17, 2020.

This means that the sequel will come out more than 34 years after its predecessor. The delay is due to the fact that Paramount Pictures needs additional time to present flight sequences with new aircraft and technologies, Variety says.

Is there a trailer for Tom Gun: Maverick?

Yes, you can check it out below:

Paramount released a second trailer for the film, which features more Tom Cruise action.

Cruise appeared at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019 to release the new footage on stage in a full Hall H:

Many thanks to all fans who came to Hall H today. It was great to share our first trailer for Top Gun: Maverick with all of you. pic.twitter.com/akzi4AeC9Z

– Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) July 18, 2019

Why was the Top Gun: Maverick trailer controversial?

A scene in the new trailer showed Cruises Maverick in the same leather jacket that he wore in the original film – but with one crucial difference.

While the garment featured flag badges for Japan and Taiwan in the first Top Gun film, the sequel features the same two badges that show unidentifiable shapes in a similar color scheme.

A new Top Gun film is released. And Maverick wears the same leather jacket – only this time it’s approved by the Chinese Communist Party, so the Japanese and Taiwanese flag patches have disappeared (the screenshot on the right shows the new trailer) … pic.twitter.com/gUxFNFNUKX

– Mark MacKinnon (@markmackinnon), July 19, 2019

The reason? Well, fans speculate that everything is due to China, which has developed into a huge film market since the release of Top Gun 34 years ago.

In addition, Tencent Pictures – the film arm of the Chinese company Tencent – has co-financed the sequel and many have come to the conclusion that the change was made in order not to alienate the Chinese powers and cinema-goers.

What happened in the original Top Gun film?

The classic of the 80s follows the US naval aviator Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, a talented pilot who disregards the rules and maintains a close friendship with co-pilot Goose (played by Anthony Edwards).

He is recruited to an elite fighting school, where he collides with his fellow student Iceman (Val Kilmer) to win the coveted Top Gun trophy. Oh, and he also falls in love with the beautiful teacher Charlie (Kelly McGillis).

What will happen in Top Gun: Maverick?

Rivals Maverick and Iceman return to heaven with the US Navy.

To adapt to the times, the film focuses on the waning days of dog fighting and the new era of drone warfare. It is speculated that our pilots will compete against the Russians like the original.

Top Gun: Maverick really sees Tom Cruise in the pilot’s seat. He had expressed his desire to really want to fly the fighter planes and demanded that the stunts be “practical, not a CGI”.

“Everything you see in this film is real,” he later told the SDCC audience. “We are working with the Navy. Everything you see in this picture is real. I really wanted to give you all an experience of what it is like to be on this plane.

“It’s a love letter to aviation.”

It is not the first time that Cruise has performed its own stunts in the sky. For Mission Impossible: Fallout 2018, he learned to fly a helicopter.

Who is in the cast of Top Gun: Maverick?

Tom Cruise will repeat his role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell accompanied by Val Kilmer’s Tom “Iceman” Kazansky – although the latter was mysteriously absent from the first trailer. An original star who will definitely not be returning is Kelly McGillis, who has confirmed that she will not repeat her role as Maverick’s love interest Charlie.

Top cruise in the original top gun

“Oh my god, no,” she replied when Entertainment Tonight asked her the question. “I am old and I am fat and I look what my age is according to age and that is not the point of this whole scene. I much prefer that I feel absolutely safe in my skin and who and what I am in my age than value all these other things. “

Miles Teller (Whiplash, Fantastic Four) will also take on the role of Goose’s son and Maverick’s new protégé. His character’s name has not yet been revealed. Ed Harris, Jon Hamm, Lewis Pullman, Jennifer Connelly and Glen Powell have also joined the cast.

Here’s a quick look at Hamm in the first footage.

Jon Hamm in the Top Gun Remake? Yes, please. pic.twitter.com/4rg8jkS7qn

– fickle (@ficklesnicks) July 18, 2019

