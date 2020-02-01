Top Gun: Maverick cinema release date | plot, cast, trailer

Do you feel the need? The need for speed? What about the need for a follow-up to the Top Gun?

Well, good news if you answered yes to the above – Top Gun: Maverick will land in cinemas in 2020. In this sequel to the American military drama from 1986 that made Tom Cruise famous, rivals Maverick and Iceman see their aviator glasses again.

Here is everything you need to know about the journey to the ‘danger zone’ and one of the greatest new films of 2020.

When will Top Gun: Maverick be released in British cinemas?

Top Gun: Maverick was released in British cinemas on July 17, 2020.

The film was originally scheduled for July 12, 2019, but was subsequently moved back to June 26, almost a year, and then to July 17, 2020.

This means that the sequel comes out more than 34 years after its predecessor. The delay is due to the fact that Paramount Pictures wants to have extra time to present flight series with new aircraft and technology, Variety says.

Will the original cast return?

Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer return to their role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell and Tom “Iceman” Kazansky, where their developmental relationship is an element of the new film.

Director Joseph Kosinski told Entertainment Weekly: “The rivalry and the relationship between Iceman and Maverick is one of those things that make that first film so iconic.”

“It is a relationship that is important for the Top Gun franchise and as a fan I would like to see how it evolved.”

For the most part Top Gun: Maverick will have a cast of new faces, including Miles Teller (Whiplash) as son of Goose from the first film and Academy Award winner Jennifer Connelly as a new love interest (replacing Kelly McGillis).

Is there a trailer for Tom Gun: Maverick?

Yes, you can view it below:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qSqVVswa420 (/ embed)

Paramount has released a second trailer for the film, with more Tom Cruise promotion.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g4U4BQW9OEk (/ embed)

Cruise appeared on the San Diego Comic-Con of 2019 to release the new images and record the stage in a crowded Hall H:

Thank you to all fans who came to Hall H today. It was great to share our first trailer for Top Gun: Maverick with all of you.

– Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) July 18, 2019

Why is the Top Gun: Maverick trailer controversial?

One scene in the new trailer showed Cruise’s Maverick wearing the same leather jacket as in the original film, but with a crucial difference.

While in the first Top Gun film the garment displayed flag patches for Japan and Taiwan, the sequel has the same two patches with unidentifiable shapes in a similar color scheme.

A new Top Gun movie is coming out. And Maverick is wearing the same leather jacket – only this time it has been approved by the Communist Party of China, so the Japanese and Taiwanese flag patches have disappeared (screenshot on the right is from the new trailer) …

– Mark MacKinnon (@markmackinnon) July 19, 2019

The reason? Well, fans speculate that it all comes down to China, which has emerged as a huge movie market since Top Gun was released 34 years ago.

Add to that the fact that Tencent Pictures – the film arm of the Chinese company Tencent – has co-financed the follow-up, and many have come to the conclusion that the switch has been made not to alienate the Chinese rulers and cinema-goers.

What happened in the original Top Gun movie?

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hCsDN0iK-zU (/ embed)

The classic from the 80s follows US Naval Aviator Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, a talented pilot with little respect for the rules and a close friendship with co-pilot Goose (played by Anthony Edwards).

He is recruited for an elite hunter school, where he clashes with fellow student Iceman (Val Kilmer) in the race to win the coveted Top Gun trophy. Oh, and he’s starting to fall for the beautiful instructor, Charlie (Kelly McGillis).

What happens in Top Gun: Maverick?

Rivals Maverick and Iceman return to heaven with the US Navy.

To adapt to the times, the film will focus on the declining days of dog fighting and the new era of drone warfare. It is speculated that, just as in the original, our pilots will compete against the Russians.

Top Gun: Maverick also sees Tom Cruise in the pilot seat. He had expressed his wish to really fly with the fighter jets and demanded that the stunts were “practical, not CGI.”

“Everything you see in this film is real,” he later told the SDCC audience. “We work with the navy, all the flies you see in this photo are real, I really wanted to give you an experience of what it is like to be on that plane.

“It’s a love letter to aviation.”

It is not the first time that Cruise has entered the skies to perform his own stunts – he has learned to fly a helicopter for the 2018 Mission Impossible: Fallout.

Who is in the cast of Top Gun: Maverick?

Tom Cruise will resume his role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, accompanied by Val Kilmer’s Tom “Iceman” Kazansky – although the latter was mysteriously absent in the first trailer. An original star that will certainly not be back is Kelly McGillis, who has confirmed that she will not repeat her role as Maverick’s love interest Charlie.

Top cruise in the original Top Gun

“Oh my God, no,” she answered when Entertainment Tonight asked her the question. “I am old and I am fat and I see age suitable for what my age is and that is not what that whole scene is about. For me I prefer to feel completely safe in my skin and who and what I am at my age in place value on all those other things. “

Miles Teller (Whiplash, Fantastic Four) will also take on the role of Goose’s son and Maverick’s new protégé. The name of his character has not yet been disclosed. Ed Harris, Jon Hamm, Lewis Pullman, Jennifer Connelly and Glen Powell have also joined the cast.

Here’s a wink and you’ll miss Hamm in the first images …

Jon hamm in the top gun remake? Yes please.

– fickle (@ficklesnicks) July 18, 2019

