Top Gear set to move to BBC One for the first time in history

Top Gear will leave BBC Two, where it has been broadcast for almost 18 years, to move to a primetime slot on BBC One for the first time.

The car race series launched by Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May underwent a wobbly transition period when the original hosts left, but the latest series received strong reviews from critics, as well as a welcome assessment boost.

Currently the presentation team consists of comedian Paddy McGuinness, former cricket player Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff and motorcycle journalist Chris Harris.

Top Gear returned to 4.2 million viewers last month, a significant increase in the number of 2018, with particular success among younger viewers.

The current format of the show is not expected to change as part of the move, which is expected to take effect at the start of the 29th series.

Top Gear joins Peaky Blinders and The Great British Bake Off (before moving to Channel 4) as shows that have made the leap from BBC Two to BBC One.

Andy Wilman, former Top Gear executive producer, and Jeremy Clarkson were allegedly opposed to the move when they were involved in the show, with Wilman Deadline saying: “We never went to BBC One, we always wanted to be a big dog on BBC Two because your songs look great while they are buried in BBC One. “

Series 28 of Top Gear continues on BBC Two at 8 p.m. on Sunday, February 9