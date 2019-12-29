Top Gear is back for Series 28, starting with a Nepal special

Loading...

Even with the old team at Amazon, Top Gear returns once again for a new season tonight (at least in the UK). Season 28 will feature more than just specials, and frankly, I think we shake a lot ahead.

Last summer he marked the first season for Top Gear to lose Matt LeBalanc and Rory Reid as hosts. We were worried about what we would get, but overall the results were quite impressive. It seems that the public and the BBC agreed with us, because the new format was renewed for another season that begins tonight.

The trio driving (do you understand, because they are all men?) The show continues to be composed by family member Chris Harris along with comedian Paddy McGuinness and cricketer Freddie Flintoff. The stigma has also returned, in case you're worried. The atmosphere seems to be the same too. If the trailer is something to get out of, the crew has many testicular jokes, explosive bursts and pranks to fill a complete set of episodes.

Along with the jokes, it seems that the BBC has also lined up a lot of good car content for us. The great M8 makes an appearance just like Ariel Atom and what looked like a Gibbs Aquada also seems to be involved. There are also cheap car challenges like the one that opens the series in Nepal on our way. In terms of electric vehicles, the Porsche Taycan also has a screen time along with the Volkswagen ID.R to climb mountains.

All that is very exciting, but personally I am eager to see the McLaren Speedtail in the hands of Harris. It seems that a resistance race is coming between the new Mac and a Royal Air Force F-35 and that is the kind of trick that brings me back to the golden age of the series.

The show seems to be stuck to its roots, which shows that Top Gear, in essence, is a car show above all else. I hope others appreciate it like me, especially because The Grand Tour makes a kind of transition to a travel program with occasional car segments. The old crew has turned disappointingly in a corner towards a new format that puts cars in second place to joke (look at their special boat for a few weeks if you want to see what I mean). These guys, even if most of them don't come from a car environment, have at least remembered to keep the cars in front and center and I'm excited to see how everything turns out.

Top Gear returns tonight with a Christmas special at 9:00 p.m. GMT on BBC2. The rest of the season will air in late January 2020. The broadcast times and dates for the United States are not yet known, but we will make sure to inform you as soon as we have news.

