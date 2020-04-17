Top coach Mark Johnston tested positive for Coronavirus when suspension racing continued in England and Ireland

Coach RECORD-Mark Johnston tested positive for Coronavirus.

Yorkshire-based handlers have been isolated since showing symptoms of the virus.

The 60-year-old man told horseracingplanet.com: “I don’t really want any publicity because I don’t want to eat it. I have been isolated since last Tuesday, but others are far worse than me; other people have bigger problems so you don’t want to blow it up.

“It started with a cough and I tried to overcome it. I don’t really think I have it, but after four days my temperature dropped from the scale and then I had no choice but to accept it.

“I did one of the tests that you have to pay for. We are pretty sure, but we got the results yesterday. “

He added: “The hospital is the last place I want to visit remembering what you saw on the news. I have consulted online and the doctor keeps telling you that when you continue to breathe well, stay at home and not go to the hospital, so that’s what I’m working on. “

The news became hot after the announcement that the racing suspension would be extended from May 1, the BHA was originally given.

There is no new time scale given when racing will start again behind closed doors, with mid to late May now seem more realistic.

