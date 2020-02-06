Top cloud providers in 2020: AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, hybrid, SaaS players

Cloud computing in 2020 is more mature, multi-cloud-based and is likely to focus more on vertical and sales ground war if the leading suppliers compete for market share.

Choosing the best cloud service provider is not easy, since the answer – just like business software and IT in general – comes down to “it depends”. Whether it is Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud platform in infrastructure as a service, or IBM, Dell Technologies, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise and VMware in multi-cloud hybrid implementations, there are multiple variables for each enterprise. Ditto for software as a service, where Salesforce, Adobe and Workday fight against SAP and Oracle, an infrastructure and database-as-a-service player.

That said, there are a few key trends for cloud computing in 2020 that have shifted from 2019, 2018 and 2017. At a high level:

Multi-cloud is both a selling point and an ambitious goal for companies. Companies are well aware of supplier locking and want to make their applications abstract so that they can be moved across clouds. The multi-cloud theme is promoted by older vendors who have created platforms that can be connected to multiple clouds – often with a heavy dose of VMware or Red Hat. (See: Multi-Cloud: everything you need to know about the biggest trend in cloud computing)

The game is about data acquisition. The more business data is in a cloud, the smoother the customer is for the seller. It’s no secret that cloud computing vendors pitch to use their platforms to collect data for everything from analysis to personalized experiences.

Artificial intelligence, analysis, IoT and edge computing will be distinguishing factors between the top providers of cloud services, as well as serverless and managed services. The market share grip has largely moved to AWS, which was early, adds services at a rapid pace and is the go-to cloud service provider. The ability of AWS to upgrade to AI, IoT and analysis is crucial. Microsoft Azure also wants to differentiate through AI and machine learning. Google Cloud Platform has gained ground thanks to its know-how about machine learning.

Sales tactics that play to fear, uncertainty and doubt will be the norm. Towards the end of 2019 – not surprisingly precise around AWS re: Invent – there seemed to be a mind-share battle in the press as the big three sniffed each other in multiple industries. (See: What is cloud computing? Everything you need to know)

With that background in mind, let’s go to the 2020 best cloud computing suppliers.

Disclosure: ZDNet can earn a commission for some products on this page. ZDNet and the author were not compensated for this independent assessment.

Infrastructure as a service

AWS was the first cloud computing and offering infrastructure as a service in 2008 and has never looked back because it is launching new services at breakneck speed and creating its own calculation stack that wants to be more efficient and to pass on savings. AWS has gone much further than cloud computing and storage. When Arm-based processors become the norm in the data center, the industry can thank the gravity of AWS, which launched a second-generation Graviton processor and instances based on it. If successful, the Graviton and Nitro abstraction layers can be the distinguishing factor for AWS in the cloud wars.

In the fourth quarter, AWS achieved sales of nearly $ 10 billion to bring it to an annual sales percentage of $ 40 billion.

On AWS re: Invent 2019, CEO Andy Jassy outlined a vision for the cloud service provider, including his artificial intelligence service, a stack made for analysis and a whole range of purpose-built databases. However, the broader message from Jassy was that AWS will relentlessly innovate. Jassy also took some thinly veiled jabs at rivals such as Microsoft.

Jassy criticized Microsoft’s licensing practices and said his rival “doesn’t prioritize what’s important to you, the customers.” He did not necessarily focus on Azure with his comments, but Microsoft licensing changes that limit how companies can deploy Windows and SQL Server in the cloud with existing licenses. In addition, Jassy claimed that more than half of the Windows installations in the cloud run on AWS.

Another common thread in the rivalry between Amazon and Microsoft. The Pentagon has awarded its $ 10 billion JEDI cloud computing contract to Microsoft through AWS. Amazon is attractive.

Although these side shows produce good headlines, the result is that AWS wants a larger share of the company’s IT cloud spend. AWS has hybrid cloud partnerships with VMware, developers, ecosystem and large business customers to stay ahead. Simply put, AWS is the profit engine of Amazon and with a run rate of $ 40 billion per year. Nevertheless, the rhetoric between AWS and cloud rivals is likely to become a bit chippy in 2020.

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill noted that AWS contributes around $ 10 billion per year to high marginal sales to Amazon. Those incremental sales are more than Azure and Google Cloud Platform deliver combined. Moreover, the AWS margins push by 30% and ensure a higher operating result for Amazon. AWS is indeed responsible for most of Amazon’s operating result.

This is what you should look at with AWS in 2020.

The cheap and simple storyline is that Microsoft Azure and AWS are on the upside to be the best cloud service provider. The reality is that the two enemies hardly rhyme. This is why:

There are no publicly available data on Azure sales yet. Azure is the part of Microsoft’s cloud activities that rhymes most with AWS, but is buried in the commercial cloud.

Commercial cloud is an overview of multiple Microsoft services. Companies probably buy a buffet with Azure, but are not entirely focused on it. That said, Microsoft’s commercial cloud has annual sales of $ 50 billion.

Microsoft Azure benefits from the software-as-a-service footprint. The reality is that we can easily get Microsoft out of the IaaS category and place it in the SaaS section because most of the revenue comes from Office 365, Dynamics, and a whole host of other cloud-based software services via infrastructure .

Nevertheless, Azure and its AI, machine learning and company history make it formidable. Azure delivers advanced computer efforts.

To understand Azure’s competitive advantage, it helps to know some history thanks to Mary Jo Foley from ZDNet:

Simply put, Azure plays an established role with companies as a cloud service provider, but the prices combine multiple models to generate revenue and bundles. The real battle between AWS and Microsoft will revolve around multi-cloud companies, but want one preferred cloud service provider. Will AWS or Microsoft be the preferred supplier? In that environment, Microsoft is a well-known resource that can be connected to Salesforce, which Azure chose for its Marketing Cloud, as well as other established companies such as SAP, Oracle and Adobe. In addition, Microsoft can link its cloud offering to its Microsoft 365 effort, a cloud and enterprise software package packaged for different industries, but can have hidden costs if negotiations are not properly conducted.

During Build 2019, Microsoft rolled out a host of developer updates, but the overarching theme was that Azure and cloud services are central to the company’s platform approach.

Microsoft has also tightened its ground game for hybrid implementations because it has deep partnerships with server suppliers to create integrated stacks for hybrid cloud and private cloud. Azure Arc, Azure Stack and Azure Stack Edge are all examples of these hybrid efforts. A blow to Azure and the Microsoft cloud in the past year is that it has had Office 365 outages, as well as customers who made maximum use of virtual machines.

Ultimately, the fight against Microsoft Azure with AWS will amount to a sales war and thousands of soccer players pitching companies. You can become a Microsoft cloud customer via Teams, Office 365, Dynamics, Azure or a combination of these. The reality is that you both have the best cloud service providers in your company and neither has the entire stack. Multi-cloud efforts will start with Microsoft and AWS in your company. The wall-share trench war begins there. (See: Can AWS be caught? This is how rivals of cloud computers can improve their chances)

Google Cloud Platform comes out a year in which it has developed its strategy, sales team and distinctive services, but also had performance problems. It will also be the target of FUD campaigns based on the idea that Google would rather leave a company than No. 3 for AWS and Azure.

The problem with that argument is that the cloud spending pie is large enough to make Google Cloud Platform an attractive business for a parent who earns money by advertising, but urgently needs a second trick. According to Gartner, IaaS sees the fastest growing public cloud spending with 24% in 2020 as a result of data center consolidation. The market for public cloud services is expected to grow 17% in 2020 to $ 266.4 billion, an increase of $ 227.8 billion in 2019, Gartner said. In addition, public cloud spending is becoming more concentrated with the three major IaaS providers.

With an annual run rate of $ 10 billion up to the fourth quarter, Google Cloud Platform has won bigger deals, has a new leader with Oracle veteran Thomas Kurian and is seen as a solid counterweight to AWS and Microsoft Azure. Kurian seems to be developing an Oracle-like model where it focuses on industries and uses use cases where it can win. Think of retail, where customers use Google ads, as well as cloud computing without worrying about Amazon. Consider education. Think of finances.

In the meantime, Google Cloud Platform has built partnerships with key business players such as Salesforce, Informatica, VMware and SAP. The company also combines the sales activities of G Suite and Google Cloud. At the beginning of 2019, Google said that cloud revenue was evenly distributed across the two product lines. It is unclear whether that revenue distribution applies today.

The Google Cloud Platform strategy requires a team that can sell vertically and competes with the sales knowledge of AWS and Microsoft. Kurian has surrounded himself with enterprise software veterans. (See: Former Microsoft exec Javier Soltero to lead the Google G Suite team)

A recent recruitment is Hamidou Dia as vice president of solutions engineering for Google Cloud. Hamidou was most recently Oracle’s head of sales advice, consulting, enterprise architecture and customer success. Google Cloud also named John Jester vice president of customer experience. Jester will lead a service team focused on architecture and best practices. Jester was recently vice president of worldwide customer success at Microsoft.

Also: What makes Google Cloud Platform unique compared to Azure and Amazon

The additions of Dia and Jester come when Rob Enslin joins Google Cloud as president of global customer activities. Enslin was previously with SAP.

At Google Cloud Next, the company forged more ties with hybrid cloud players through an effort called Anthos, outlined its industrial efforts and made use of its knowledge of artificial intelligence. And Anthos is seen as the big multi-cloud and hybrid cloud game from Google Cloud. Anthos is Google Cloud’s effort to focus on digital transformation and hybrid cloud implementations.

AI, machine learning and analysis are the upsell options for Google Cloud Platform computing and storage. Google will purchase companies such as Looker to fulfill its analysis efforts.

The Google Cloud Platform is expected to continue to gain market share, but number 3 will remain in 2020. That tension between scale and number 3 is the core of rumors that Google would play a giant cloud such as purchasing Salesforce. It is unclear whether Google would spend about a quarter of its market capitalization and take a huge integration effort.

Jefferies estimates that Google Cloud will have a market share of 9% in 2020. It is worth noting that the research firm had a much more optimistic expectation of 15% market share to start 2019. Nevertheless, Google Cloud Platform will have much more clear discussions with companies. Just ask Salesforce. (See: Salesforce plays multi-cloud game with Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud as AWS contract likely to renew)

Jefferies

The primary cloud option in China.

Alibaba has been scaled up quickly with a whole range of business partners. What remains to be seen is whether Alibaba can grow further than China. In both cases, Alibaba has a lot of runways ahead.

If your company operates in China and plans to go to the cloud, Alibaba is probably an important option.

Alibaba said cloud computing revenue was $ 1.3 billion in the September quarter, an increase of 64% from a year ago. That comes down to an annual run rate of nearly $ 6 billion. Perhaps the most striking disclosure was that 59% of companies listed in China are Alibaba Cloud customers.

While Alibaba Cloud flies under the radar for customers who focus primarily on the EU and the US, companies operating in China can use it as a cloud supplier. To this end, Alibaba Cloud forges alliances with major business suppliers and is seen as a leading cloud service provider in Asia.

The catch with Alibaba Cloud is that American customers are likely to end up in politics, data problems and trade wars, but it is quite possible that Alibaba Cloud can outperform the rankings based on revenue just because the Chinese cloud market will be huge.

Hybrid / multi-cloud

With the battle between the hyperscale cloud vendors underway, you would think that the old infrastructure players would fade into the background. Instead, IBM, Dell Technologies and HPE want to become the glue between multi-cloud implementations with a combination of private and public clouds and owned data centers. After all, most companies look for a multi-cloud strategy.

IBM’s departing CEO, Ginni Rometty, said that one of the main reasons why the company purchased Red Hat was to accelerate “hybrid multi-cloud” implementations. The argument is that most enterprise workloads have not yet been moved to the cloud, and when they do, customers will want choice. In other words, the same sellers you used to sell on the one-throat concept are the ones positioned to be the neutral party in the cloud service wars.

The two multi-cloud enablers in this mix are open source pioneer Red Hat, owned by IBM, and VMware, owned by Dell Technologies. Throw in Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, Lenovo, and Cisco Systems for solving certain problems and you have a vibrant hybrid and multi-cloud space to consider. Here is a look at the key players who want to be the point guard of the public cloud and how they will connect to the hyperscale providers.

IBM outlined the reason for purchasing $ 34 billion in Red Hat and the strategy for increasing growth in the future. The fourth quarter revealed the potential of the Red Hat deal.

Why is IBM and Red Hat a good combination? Rometty noted that IBM performs 90% of credit card transactions worldwide, builds mission-critical apps, and has the installed workload base. Red Hat takes the vehicle to chapter two of the cloud. “This requires a lot from this trip,” said Rometty. “You must have trusted relationships with 30,000 customers and insight into the processes.”

IBM also outlined a change in leadership that strengthens the company’s multi-cloud and hybrid focus. Arvind Krishna will be CEO from 6 April. Krishna is the architect of the purchase of Red Hat and manages the cloud and cognitive software unit of Big Blue. Just to be sure, James Whitehurst, CEO of Red Hat, will be IBM President. Rometty will act as executive chairman until 2020 and will retire. Add it up and two managers with cloud, open source and hybrid clouder experience will run IBM.

There are also controls on the Red Hat deal to ensure that the software company maintains its open source credo and remains neutral. For example, IBM sells Red Hat through its product lines and has multiple integration points, but Red Hat does not sell IBM, so it can maintain critical partnerships and maintain neutrality. So far, so good. IBM’s fourth quarter emphasized how Red Hat has enabled slight revenue growth that Big Blue hopes until 2020.

For companies that want to go multi-cloud, the IBM plan for Red Hat can resonate. In the meantime, IBM has a long history in open source software and can be expected to support the community and Red Hat. IBM plans to sell Red Hat both horizontally and vertically with industry-specific packages called Cloud Paks.

IBM CFO James Kavanaugh said during the company’s fourth quarter about the profit conference:

“We know that there is a lot of interest in our hybrid cloud approach, including Red Hat, so I’ll focus on that first. As we said, the next chapter of the cloud will be powered by mission-critical workloads managed in a hybrid multi-cloud environment This will be based on a Linux base with Containers and Kubernetes.

“We achieved strong performance in RHEL and OpenShift this quarter. Red Hat’s normalized sales increased 24%, for the first time $ 1 billion in a quarter. In August we introduced Cloud Paks, cloud-native software that simplifies implementation, reduces operational costs and enables customers to build once and work anywhere Cloud Paks combine IBM’s middleware, AI, management and security and the Red Hat OpenShift platform Our strong performance in Cloud Paks this quarter is an example of the synergy of IBM and Red Hat combination.

Red Hat brings Red Hat Enterprise Linux, OpenStack and OpenShift as a standard to combine with IBM services and global footprint. “IBM owns the origin position and we now have the new destination position that transcends all clouds,” Rometty said. “This allows you to build once and execute it anywhere.”

Must read:

IBM’s plans for Red Hat are just being implemented; customers, businesses and Wall Street will keep a close eye on how different packages are called Cloud Paks.

VMware has an established position, an important partnership with AWS and a parent in Dell Technologies that uses the cloud management platform to power its own platform. VMware has a talent for evolution when the cloud ecosystem changes. VMware, for example, was mainly focused on virtualization and has fully adopted containers. VMware uses older enterprise data centers, but has become the connector for public cloud providers after becoming a leader in private cloud deployments. In addition to its lucrative AWS partnership, VMware also has partnerships with Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform. And for the record, VMware has integrated system partnerships with multiple hardware vendors.

Recent headlines give taste to the evolution of VMware and where it fits into the business mix:

So where does Dell Technologies fit? Like IBM and Red Hat, Dell Technologies looks at VMware as the software glue to give it a cloud platform that can include internal and public resources. VMware is the hub of Dell Technologies’ cloud effort.

Dell Technologies’ long game for the hybrid cloud revolves around a leading position in integrated and converged systems, a huge footprint in servers, networks and storage, and VMware’s ability to bridge clouds.

At the Dell Technologies World conference in Las Vegas, the company outlined a hybrid cloud strategy aimed at merging its data center and hybrid cloud technologies with public cloud providers such as Amazon Web Services and IBM Cloud. The effort is called the Dell Technologies Cloud. VMware also launches VMware Cloud on Dell EMC, including vSphere, vSAN and NSX on the Dell EMC infrastructure.

In addition, Dell Technologies is launching a data center-as-a-service effort where it manages infrastructure in a model that connects to cloud computing contracts for one and three years. VMware Cloud on Dell EMC is also designed for companies with their own data centers, but want a cloud operation model. The Dell Technologies data center as a service effort is based on a VMWare concept that was highlighted last year under the name Project Dimension.

Companies are likely to be in the Red Hat or VMware camps, and both companies have grandparents who scale in private clouds and hybrid data centers.

The hybrid cloud strategy of Hewlett Packard Enterprise revolves around its stack of hardware – servers, edge computing devices via Aruba, storage and network equipment – and its various software platforms such as Greenlake, SimpliVity and Synergy. HPE prefers the term “hybrid IT” to multi-cloud, but its approach is consistent with what IBM and Dell Technologies are trying to do. The catch is that HPE does not have the scale that Red Hat and VMware have.

Nevertheless, HPE has important partnerships with Red Hat, VMware and integrated and converged systems with cloud providers. The stated goal of HPE is to offer its entire portfolio as a service over time.

Where HPE’s approach to hybrid implementations is differentiated, it is located in the Aruba unit, which offers advanced computing platforms. HPE wants to expand its cloud platform to peripheral networks. This cloud-to-edge approach can bear fruit in the future, but edge computing is still an emerging market. In the meantime, HPE Azure is tapping into management talent.

HPE

Keith White, a former Microsoft director, will lead HPE’s Greenlake activities, which the company wants to help transform into a juggernaut as a service.

HPE also wants to tackle and expand container management with its BlueData software.

Cisco Systems has a range of multi-cloud products and applications, but the headliner is ACI, an abbreviation for an architecture called Application Centric Infrastructure. Cisco also reports AppDynamics, cloud management and DevOps.

It is not surprising that Cisco’s approach to multi-cloud is network-focused and ACI focuses on policies, management and operations for applications deployed in cloud environments.

Cisco has partnerships with Azure and AWS and has expanded a relationship with Google Cloud. Add AppDynamics, which specializes in application and container management, and Cisco has the various components to address hybrid and multi-cloud implementations. In addition, Cisco is an important hyperconverged infrastructure player and its servers and network equipment are staples in data centers.

Software as a service

Software as a service is expected to be the largest part of the sales of the cloud pie. According to Gartner, SaaS sales are expected to be $ 166 billion in 2020, compared to $ 61.3 billion for IaaS.

There are some realities for large companies. To start with, you probably have Salesforce in your company. You will probably also have Oracle and SAP. And then there can be a dose of Workday and Adobe. We will focus on those five major suppliers and their prospects. It is also worth noting that some of the aforementioned suppliers are mainly SaaS suppliers. Microsoft Dynamics and Office are two software products that are likely to be delivered as a service. Your range of software suppliers is as diverse as ever.

Here is a look at the leading suppliers of cloud software.

Flexera

Salesforce’s ambitions are fairly clear. The company wants to enable its customers to use its data to provide personal experiences, to sell you its portfolio of clouds and to put its Salesforce Customer 360 effort at the center of the technology world.

At Dreamforce, Salesforce managers have mapped out the way to double revenue in fiscal 2025. “We work together with all other large companies and are working on building a number of relationships,” said co-CEO Marc Benioff. “We realize that you have more than Salesforce, and we commit ourselves to working with everyone. We will not create boundaries between us … We will operate as one community.”

Indeed, Salesforce has acquired or developed what a complete enterprise stack is in terms of customer data. The acquisition of Tableau can also be transformative, because the analysis company has a wider footprint and Salesforce offers another way to reach the broader market.

What remains to be seen is whether Salesforce’s Customer 360 platform can bring all its clouds together in a way that encourages companies to buy the entire portfolio in a SaaS buffet. At his analysts meeting, Salesforce noted that it had one customer in the top 25 with five company clouds, no customer with six and a handful with three or four clouds.

Salesforce needs its top customers to adopt more clouds if the company achieves its $ 35 billion revenue target in fiscal 2025.

The current Salesforce line-up consists of clouds for integration, commerce, analysis, marketing, service platform and sales. Service and sales clouds are the most mature, but others are growing fast. Einstein from Salesforce is an example of AI functionality that is an upgrade to the cloud. Salesforce sees a total addressable market of $ 168 billion.

The only ripple is whether Salesforce can convince customers to choose or diversify the one-throat-to-choke approach to cloud enterprise software for leverage.

Oracle does infrastructure. Oracle does platform. Oracle does database, which is becoming increasingly autonomous. Despite its IaaS and PaaS footprint, Oracle is primarily a software provider when it comes to cloud. With the addition of NetSuite, the company can cover small, medium-sized and large companies.

Edward Screven, Oracle’s main business architect, said in an interview that the company is expanding its hyperscale reach for IaaS and plans to reach 36 facilities by the end of the year. While SaaS is the core, Oracle also lets new users land with infrastructure and a free layer. “Many of the conversations we have are about SaaS, but companies need to build SaaS using the tools we have so that they look at the platform. And everyone is looking for fast, reliable, and cost-effective computers,” Screven said.

Also: Oracle leaves OpenWorld 2019 with a lot of driving on Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud conversions, pivot services

In other words, IaaS players start with arithmetic and storage and move up the pile. Oracle can start at the highest level and work back to the infrastructure. “AWS was the first, but we already have many customers with experience with Oracle Cloud,” he said. Screven said that Oracle Cloud sees more developer interest because of a free layer.

The big win for Oracle’s cloud activities are SaaS and autonomous database services. The Oracle cloud is optimized for its own stack, and that will appeal to its customer base. The Cloud at Customer product line from Oracle is also attractive for hybrid cloud customers. Oracle will place an optimized autonomous database in a company and manage it as if it were its own cloud.

Will Oracle go multi-cloud and collaborate with enemies? Yes and no. Microsoft Azure and Oracle work together to combine data centers and exchange data with fast network connections. Oracle is unlikely to cooperate with Google Cloud because of the battle with the company. Oracle will probably not make it fun with AWS either.

For businesses, Oracle’s cloud efforts will be powered by SaaS and will be a player in other areas. It is unclear whether Oracle’s bet on what it calls Generation 2 Cloud Infrastructure will pay off, but its enterprise resource planning, human capital management, supply chain, sales and service, marketing and NetSuite clouds keep it a contender.

SAP has new leadership when former CEO Bill McDermott jumped to ServiceNow. Under co-CEOs Christian Klein and Jennifer Morgan, SAP wants to maintain its cloud momentum, expand HANA and Qualtrics and combat Salesforce, Oracle and Workday.

Based on what Morgan and Klein outlined on the company’s capital market day in November, SAP wants to focus its cloud portfolio and provide it with Qualtrics know-how to improve experiences. SAP’s biggest challenge is moving customers on location to S / 4 HANA in the cloud. SAP also wants to make S / 4 available on public clouds from Microsoft.

Morgan said:

“Microsoft will sell a SAP cloud platform through their distribution arm when they sell SAP Azure to support the switch to S / 4. So we think this will help us get more distribution from our cloud platform, the relocation from S / 4HANA and help our customers get the best out of their partners together. As always, I want to be very clear about this. Customer choice prevails. technologieën en dezelfde referentie-architecturen die die klanten ook kunnen gebruiken. We willen ervoor zorgen dat we onze klanten heel duidelijk en normatief zijn, hoe we hen kunnen helpen de beste overstap naar de cloud te maken met S / 4 en onze Intelligent Enterprise-portfolio . “

Die aanpak zou goed kunnen spelen in een multi-cloud wereld. Inderdaad, het vierde kwartaal illustreerde de cloud-tractie van SAP.

SAP’s cloudportfolio omvat:

Qualtrics.

Menselijke ervaring met SuccessFactors.

SAP C4 / HANA voor klantervaring.

Commerce via Ariba, Concur en Fieldglass.

ERP met S / 4HANA.

Klein merkte op dat de cloudomzet van SAP elk jaar met 30% steeg van 2015 tot 2018 en het bedrijf heeft een basis om van daaruit te schalen. Volgens Klein zal de cloudgroei van SAP plaatsvinden door ‘kunstmatige intelligentie toe te voegen aan bedrijfsprocessen’. Uiteindelijk wil SAP intelligente ondernemingen mogelijk maken via zijn positie om een ​​enkele versie van de waarheid aan te bieden.

Misschien is de grootste uitdaging van SAP het overtuigen van zijn klantenbestand om naar SAP Cloud te verhuizen. Klein merkte op dat “70% van de ERP-klanten van SAP onze cloud-oplossingen nog niet heeft overgenomen.” “Deze klanten verwachten naadloze integratie van bedrijfsprocessen in één datamodel”, aldus Klein. SAP’s cloud-omzet in 2019 bedroeg € 7,01 miljard en het bedrijf voorspelt een constante valuta-groei van 24% tot 28% in 2020.

Workday heeft meer dan 3.000 klanten en de softwareleverancier voor human capital management voegt in toenemende mate ook financiële managementklanten toe. Dientengevolge behoort Workday tot de cloudverkopers die portefeuilleaandeel winnen, volgens een Flexera-rapport.

Het bedrijf bevindt zich op een buigpunt waar het meer wolken verkoopt en heeft een grote markt om te achtervolgen omdat het middelgrote bedrijven het hof maakt. Hoewel het SaaS-menu op Workday duidelijk beperkter is dan wat concurrenten en SAP bieden, heeft het bedrijf een sterkere focus.

Workday CEO Aneel Bhusri zei dat zijn bedrijf een uitbreidingsfase ingaat die rijmt op het Playforce-playbook. Workday ziet uiteindelijk dat zijn financiële platform gelijk is aan zijn HR-voetafdruk. Planning en inkoop zijn andere nieuwe gebieden. Uiteindelijk zal de SaaS-uitdaging van Workday zijn om meerdere clouds aan klanten te verkopen.

Bhusri zei:

“Ik wil u wijzen op de transitie die Salesforce heeft doorgemaakt. Ze zijn 6 jaar ouder dan wij, een van onze beste partners. Ze gingen van een verkoopbedrijf naar een verkoop- en servicebedrijf naar een verkoop- en service- en marketingbedrijf en platform. Now they’ve got analytics. We’re going through that same journey and growth rates kind of ebb and flow as the different pillars take off.”

Workday is infusing machine learning and automation throughout its platform. Meanwhile, Workday is also bulking up through acquisition. It recently acquired Scout RFP for $540 million.

Adobe has been a well-established cloud vendor among content creators and marketers, but a plan to focus on digital experiences and data management will put it on a collision course with the likes of Salesforce, Oracle and SAP in areas like marketing.

For enterprises, Adobe’s plan to dramatically expand its total addressable market can be a good thing–especially if the company can be used as leverage against incumbent providers.

Adobe’s annual revenue is now north of $11 billion and the company’s cloud portfolio has a unique set of assets that combines content, analytics, AI and experiences. In addition, Adobe has hired former Informatica CEO Anil Chakravarthy as head of its digital experience unit. The move highlights how Adobe sees data integration as key to its expansion.

The company has been targeting digital transformation projects and a recent investor meeting highlighted the following:

Experience Cloud will have an addressable market of $84 billion by 2022 as content, data, analytics, commerce, and advertising blend together. “Every single business is going through the same digital transformation that we were lucky enough to go through almost a decade ago. And if a company cannot engage digitally with the customer, understand how the funnel, all the way from acquiring customers to renewing them, can be done digitally, they’re going to be disadvantaged,” said Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen.

Creative Cloud will expand as more workers have to tie into creative roles for these digital experiences.

And analytics for Adobe’s various cloud platforms will be fueled by its AI engine called Sensei.

Add it up, and Adobe is targeting fiscal 2020 revenue of $13.15 billion. The challenge for Adobe will be positioning itself in the middle of CRM, inventory, ERP and enterprise applications, ingesting the data and delivering experiences. That position is the same one-eyed by Salesforce.

