Star chef Jean-Christophe Novelli, who has won several Michelin stars, will present some special culinary creations with rhubarb inspiration at the Rhubarb Festival next month.

The popular festival will take place from February 17th to 23rd in the city center. On Saturday, February 22nd, Jean-Christophe shows his skills in the specially constructed, heated demonstration tent.

Jean-Christophe will be accompanied by three other top TV personalities over the weekend, along with Stephanie Moon, chief advisor for All Things Food, who can also be seen on BBC Two’s Great British Menu, Wakefield’s own star of the Great British Bake Off Karen Wright and food historian and author Emma Kay were featured on NNC Countryfile, which served rhubarb treats in the demonstration tent from February 21-23.

After its success last year, the comedy club in the Rhu-Bar tent will also feature headlines from Daliso Chaponda of Got Talent from the UK, which appears on Friday evening, and Patrick Monahan, winner of the TV programs Take the Mike in 2001 and Show Me the, Funny returned in 2011 to entertain the crowds on Saturday night.

Coun Jacquie Speight, cabinet member of the Wakefield Council for Culture, Leisure and Sports, said: “The Rhubarb Festival is only three weeks away and we are very much looking forward to this year’s line-up.

“With an extensive one-week festival this year, there’s a lot more going on besides the usual food and drink stalls, fantastic cooking demos, fabulous street entertainment, and children’s activities that everyone can enjoy.

“Please take a look at the offer, because there is really something for everyone.”

The annual festival takes place for the 14th time this month, with the focus on family-friendly activities in the former market hall between Monday, 17th and Sunday, February 23rd.

The rhubarb, food and beverage market will then take place in the cathedral district, with a brand new vegan market on Teall Way and a new craft market on Trinity Walk from the 21st to the 23rd Sunday, which will maintain its status as the first major event in the British gourmet calendar.

There are also plenty of activities and entertainment for the kids during the week, including tractor rides, lantern construction, and a bicycle-driven carousel.

There will also be a number of fringe activities in the city, including Oldroyds Farm Tours, where you can learn about the history from one of the region’s last rhubarb growers and visit the forced scales by candlelight.