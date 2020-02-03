Top catch at ‘Burbot Bash 2020: 34.6 inches, 7.71 pounds of Flaming Gorge fish

(Wyoming Game and Fish Department)

CASPER, WYO – The “Burbot Bash” in 2020 was held from January 24-26 in Flaming Gorge Reservoir.

The event gave fishermen the chance to compete to catch burbot.

“The largest Burbot caught was 34.6 inches and 7.71 pounds,” said the Wyoming Game and Fish Department on Monday, February 3. “The smallest was 4.3 inches and 0.02 pounds.”

“This year’s event had nearly 800 participants and 225 teams. Fishermen also set a new record for the number of fish removed during the event; 5,565 Burbot. “

The Burbot Bash contained prizes for catching both the largest and smallest burbot, but also other prizes.

“Fishermen compete for the most burbot, the largest and smallest burbot, and the ability to catch tagged burbot for the top prize,” says Game and Fish. “At the end of January, employees of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and Utah Division of Natural Resources released 51 tags for the Burbot Bash.”

“5 tags were recaptured during the recent derby. Most of the tags were from previous years. “