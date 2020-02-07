Top British TV presenter Phillip Schofield reveals that he is gay

Phillip Schofield, one of the most famous TV presenters in the UK, has revealed that he is gay.

In a genuine Instagram post, the married father of two daughters said that questions about his sexuality had been “consuming” him for years. “With the strength and support of my wife and my daughters, I have become aware of the fact that I am gay,” he said.

Schofield, who presents tentpole at ITV shows “This Morning” and “Dancing on Ice”, said on Friday that he has gone through some “very dark moments”, but has come to the conclusion that “being gay is a reason to celebrate and be proud of “He added,” Yes, I feel pain and confusion, but that is only because of the pain I cause my family. “

He added that he enjoyed the support of his “This Morning” co-presenter Holly Willoughby, “who hugged me while I sobbed on her shoulder.” Schofield also paid tribute to the “wonderful, supportive” teams with which he works at ITV. His full statement is below:

Schofield has been a fixture on British TV since 1985 when he started children’s programs on the BBC. He has been presenting “This Morning” since 2002, and is a mainstay in ITV’s primetime schedule, where over the years he has presented shows including “The Cube” and “All Star Mr & Mrs”.

.