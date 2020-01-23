File photo of LRT

Tony Caldwell / Postmedia

Top municipal bureaucrat Steve Kanellakos launched a passionate defense of city management on Thursday, protecting transport director John Manconi against calls for his resignation.

Kanellakos said he felt compelled to tackle the problem before the transit committee had troubled the current problems with the $ 2.1 billion Confederation line at a special meeting.

“This management team, and especially Mr Manconi, is not going anywhere,” said Kanellakos. “I am 100 percent confident. I almost fear I’d imagine where we would be if I didn’t let John and his team work diligently every day to get us to where we are today. “

On Wednesday, Chief Commissioner Leah Williams, who was not present on Thursday, called on the city to remove Manconi from his position and reorganize senior management at Transpo, as the Rideau Transit Group and its maintenance branch still had problems with the required minimum transit system number of trains for the busiest times.

“If you disable leadership, you disable me. I am ultimately responsible,” Kanellakos told the transit committee.

Kanellakos challenged the council to postpone a motion in the next meeting to remove him if the members think he has not done everything to improve the system.

Related

“Don’t take out the people killing themselves every day to try and fix this system and not disclose information without understanding how complicated and difficult and challenging it is to actually make system work every day. They do wonders there. “

Kanellakos said that the problems with the LRT, including computer, door and switch problems, have forced the city to turn seriously in its transit plans.

“No one could anticipate that we would have so many problems so quickly,” said Kanellakos. “No one could expect that we would literally throw our plan in the trash and come up with a new plan to provide services.”

Kanellakos has credited Manconi and the staff for coming up with new plans in response to LRT problems.

Kanellakos said he is not blaming RTG for the problems and he acknowledged that the company is trying to improve. The city needs to focus on supporting RTG to get better, he said.

“We’re not at the place where we blow up the contract. Maybe we’ll be there someday. That’s a possibility, and we can discuss that at (a meeting of the finance and economic development committee),” Kanellakos said.

Kanellakos said: “It is an unbearable situation and we feel its weight.”

Early discussion during the meeting of the transit committee was dominated by questions about job changes. Some transit commissioners accused RTG of not being ready for the winter.

RTG switches experts from JBA Corp. to help the company improve its maintenance program.

jwilling@postmedia.com

twitter.com/JonathanWilling

ALSO IN THE NEWS

Take a first look at what the new “super library” from Ottawa will look like

Planning committee endorses hundreds of new rental units in Sandy Hill with less parking

Cameron Love appointed as new president, CEO of The Ottawa Hospital