Top AirPods and AirPods Pro tips and tricks

AirPods and AirPods Pro were two of the most popular gifts this holiday season – although the available offer started to shrink before Christmas. If you received AirPods or AirPods Pro this year, here are some tips, tricks and accessories to get you started.

Give your AirPods a name

The easiest way to personalize your AirPods or AirPods Pro is to give them a custom name. Here's how to do this after you pair your AirPods with your iPhone or iPad:

Open settings Tap "Bluetooth" Search for your AirPods in the device list, tap the "i" next to it Tap "Name" and type in the desired name

Fit test for ear-tip

AirPods Pro offers the unique option to choose the tip size that best fits your ear. To access this feature, go to Settings, Bluetooth and tap the & # 39; i & # 39; next to your AirPods. Look for the & # 39; Ear fit fit test & # 39; option. Once you do this, your AirPods Pro will test the seal provided by the selected tip and make suggestions to switch to the larger or smaller tips.

This feature is exclusive to AirPods Pro because they contain three different sets of tip sizes in the box. AirPods have a one-size-fits-all design, but you can purchase aftermarket earhooks if you have trouble attaching them to your ears.

Find my AirPods

The last thing you want to do is misplace or lose your brand new AirPods. Fortunately, Apple has a "Find My AirPods" function to prevent you from doing exactly that. It is not as robust as the "Find My iPhone" feature, but it is still incredibly useful for both AirPods and AirPods Pro users.

For the Find My AirPods function to work, your AirPods must be connected to your iPhone via Bluetooth. This means that if the AirPods are too far away, you will not get the full feature set, although Apple will help you locate them as well as possible.

To access the Find My AirPods feature, go to the & # 39; Find My & # 39; app on your iPhone, iPad or Mac. Then tap the "Devices" menu at the bottom. In that list of devices you should see your AirPods or AirPods Pro right next to your iPhone, iPad and Mac.

When you tap your AirPods, you should see their location on a map and you can play a sound. Playing a sound is useful if you have lost one or both of your AirPods.

If you are not close enough to your AirPods to connect to your iPhone via Bluetooth, you will see the last known location on the map. And when you play a sound, you see the message & # 39; Sound pending & # 39 ;. This means that you will receive a notification when your AirPods are reconnected to a paired device.

The Find My AirPods feature is not as powerful as the rest of the Apple platform & # 39; Find My & # 39 ;. However, it is incredibly useful if you have lost an AirPod somewhere nearby, such as in your home or in your car.

Learn how to operate your AirPods

Both AirPods and AirPods Pro have built-in control options, although the latter is much more capable. Here are your different options.

For AirPods, you can double-tap both AirPods. By default this pauses playback. To adjust this behavior, go to Settings, Bluetooth and tap the "i" next to your AirPods. Here you can adjust the double tap movement to call up Siri, play / pause and go to the next or previous song. You can also completely disable the double tap function.

The AirPods Pro has a more powerful force sensor. To access these controls, go to Settings, Bluetooth and tap the "i" next to your AirPods. In Settings, you can adjust the hold-down gesture to switch between noise reduction and transparency or call Siri.

These are the controls that are possible with AirPods Pro:

Press once to play, pause, or answer a phone call

Press twice to jump forward

Press three times to go back

Press and hold to switch between Active Noise Reduction and Transparency Mode

Wondering how to change the volume? Unfortunately, for this you need Siri or the volume buttons on your connected iPhone, iPad or Mac.

Noise reduction controls for AirPods Pro

AirPods Pro offers three different options for noise reduction. Active noise reduction blocks noise around you, while transparency mode lets outside noise through, so you can hear what is happening around you. You can also disable both functions.

How to switch between modes on AirPods Pro:

Option 1: Press and hold the force sensor on the stem of an AirPod until you hear a sound.

Option 2: Open Control Center, hold down the volume slider and tap Noise reduction, Off or Transparency

Another handy tip is to enable noise reduction with one AirPod Pro. To do this, go to Settings> Accessibility> AirPods and look for the "Noise reduction with one AirPod" switch. Here you can also change the press speed and duration required for the force sensor.

Announce messages with Siri

Announcing messages with Siri is a feature unique to AirPods or AirPods Pro that use Apple's latest H1 chip. This means that if you have first generation AirPods, you unfortunately miss out on this feature.

The Report Messages with Siri function means that Siri reads incoming text messages on your AirPods and gives you the option to reply with just your voice.

Announcing messages with Siri is disabled by default. You can enable it by going to Settings> Siri and Search> Report Messages. When you reply to a message in the standard configuration, Siri reads what it has told you. You can further streamline this by turning on the "Reply without confirmation" setting.

Listen live

Live listening is an AirPods and AirPods Pro feature that allows your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch to act as a microphone that transmits sound to your AirPods or Powerbeats Pro. Listening live can help you hear a conversation in a noisy environment or even hear someone talking in the room.

If you want to use Live Listening, you must add it to Control Center. You can do this by going to Settings and then to Control Center and tapping "Customize controls". Then search for the "Hear" option and tap the "+".

You can now open the Control Center and search for the ear icon. Place your device in front of the person you want to hear and it will act as a microphone and return the sound to your AirPods or AirPods Pro.

Share audio

Last but not least, Audio Sharing is a feature that is also unique to AirPods or AirPods Pro with Apple's H1 chip. With this function you can connect multiple pairs of AirPods to your iPhone or iPad. This means that you can listen to the same thing with someone else, which is especially useful in a situation such as watching a movie on an airplane.

This is how you start audio sharing:

Tap the AirPlay icon in the Control Center, the lock screen, or in the app you are listening to. Tap Share audio. Keep the other pair of AirPods or beats close to your iPhone or iPad When the other headset appears on your screen, tap Share audio.

AirPods accessories

If you want to get even more out of your AirPods or AirPods Pro, there are a few accessories out there. If you were gifted with AirPods with wireless charging pouch or AirPods Pro, we strongly recommend that you purchase a wireless charging station. If your AirPods was gifted with the standard charging cover, you can also purchase the wireless charging cover separately.

The best AirPods accessories:

Packing up

These are some of the best ways to take your AirPods or AirPods Pro experience to the next level. Do you have any other questions or tips for new AirPods owners? Let us know in the comments!

