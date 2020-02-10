Top 50 post-hardcore songs from the 2000s

[Photos by: Chiodos / Ashley Maceli, Pierce The Veil, VersaEmerge, AFI / YouTube, From First To Last / Ryan Bakerink]

Post-hardcore broke out as a huge movement during the first decade of the 2000s as it shaped how people view the genre today. Countless others pioneered the genre in the 80s and 90s, but bands such as Glassjaw, At The Drive-In and Boysetsfire have taken it to new heights.

View our selection below for the top 50 songs to shape post-hardcore from 2000 to 2009.

Read more: Mayhem Festival tackles leak in the 2020 line-up: “The rumors are not true”

2000

At The Drive-In – “One Armed Scissor”

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ge6ttcFrvA [/ embed]

At the drive-in helped define post-hardcore as a genre and their latest record for a series of break-ups and reunions, Relationship of assignmentis one of the best albums of the decade. “One Armed Scissor” is a career-determining song for an act that is considered one of the most influential of recent decades and has set the bar for future bands.

Boysetsfire – “Rookie”

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6r9T9Cs1xDM [/ embed]

Boysetsfire brought a much needed political energy to the post-hardcore scene with After the Eulogy, striking as a snapshot of the pissed sound that the band brought out in contrast to many of their peers. “Rookie” shows the importance of their sound and how it has shaped post-hardcore for years.

2001

Fugazi – “Oh”

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N1s3ogrXuwM [/ embed]

Fugazi are the godfathers of post-hardcore, and although they only released one album in the 00s, the legacy of the band still bears in the genre today. The drone instrumentation on “Oh” is reminiscent of grunge, while holding on to a punk energy, despite the song that maintains a slow and steady pace.

Thursday – “Understanding In A Car Crash”

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8-cepZ6K7mY [/ embed]

Thursday are enormously important for the development of post-hardcore and their second album, Complete collapse, was a turning point for their legacy. “Understanding In A Car Crash” brings a perfectly packaged collection of emo and punk elements, which at the time was a relief for the developing scene.

2002

Finch – “What it is to burn”

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DLbHfOhJNR4 [/ embed]

Finch made an explosive entrance into the post-hardcore scene with their emo-oriented version, and What it is to burn was a perfect album to divert their career. The title track of the album is a time capsule of the melancholic audio tapes that were photographing at the time, and it is one of the milestones in the genre.

Read more: 10 bands that have released incredible comeback albums

Glassjaw – “Mu Empire”

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QLavIvZdLpM [/ embed]

Glassjaw are undoubtedly one of the greatest post-hardcore acts of all time, and Worship and tribute is flawless. From the Deftones-like drum style to the stunning vocal abilities of Daryl Palumbo, “Mu Empire” provides a kick of aggression like never before in the scene.

Mclusky – “Collagen Rock”

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZsDo_e-k2uE [/ embed]

Via fuzzed-out punk riffs, Mclusky brought an old-school energy into the genre during their career. The loud, off-kilter delivery of the band calls back to the grunge scene while bringing out creative explosions of post-hardcore sound, and “Collagen Rock” shows why it was a mistake for people to not pay more attention to the band when they were active.

2003

The Bled – “You know who the safety belt is”

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TG4AOE2vElE [/ embed]

De Bled had a fantastic career with Pass the flask on give them a good start with a solid hardcore basis combined with just the right amount of melody. “You Know Who’s Seatbelt” had an infectious energy due to cheerful riffs that were brought to heavier levels by modern metalcore disturbances.

Boys Night Out – “I was hit in the nose because I put my face in someone else’s business”

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tOdl7A5y6wQ [/ embed]

Combining Emo sensitivities with hardcore and screamo elements, Boys night out recorded everything you want from a post-hardcore band. From the singing singing to the kick-up riffs and heavy breakdown, “I Got Punched In The Nose For Sticking My Face In Other People’s Business” shows them at their best and why they are an important part of the genre’s history. ..

Italics – “Art is difficult”

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=71wFUYUbtjs [/ embed]

The off-kilter indie energy Italic brought to post-hardcore pushed new sounds into the genre with an experimental advantage that many acts followed. The band brought psychrock, emo, punk and more together for a tightly packed sound, and the thunderous stop-start action on “Art Is Hard” brings this all into action.

Read more: Post-hardcore heroes Jawbox: “We’ve all experienced enough things.”

Story of the year – “In the Shadows”

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ILD5UiyEzCw [/ embed]

Post-hardcore veterans Story of the year have a lot of clean material in their catalog, but they also have a serious heavy hardcore energy that would be at home with bands like Snapcase. “In The Shadows” and their debut album, Page Avenue, as a whole are great examples of how a post-hardcore band can soften the ultra-aggressive hardcore approach without losing heavily.

Thrice – “Silhouette”

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t32x-jI7_js [/ embed]

Three times are one of the greatest of all time in the genre, and the heavy down tempo stomps on “Silhouette” shows why they stood out. The tones of the song are heavier than many post-hardcore, while the grooves in the riffs bring out the best in the band.

2004

The Blood Brothers – “Trash Flavored Trash”

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tg4IZcqwOhU [/ embed]

The Blood Brothers brought a distant approach to post-hardcore with loose vocals and wildly energetic punk riffs. Their entire discography is worth searching, but “Trash Flavored Trash” is a highlight with its old-fashioned punk vibe in the destructive guitar riffs and off-kilter delivery.

Emery – “Walls”

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qW9_cklGbOg [/ embed]

Emery took Christian music in a heavier direction, and their debut album, The weak end, is a monument to how that music developed into a different scene. The punchy breakdowns and loud screams on “Walls” in combination with blazing fast chord progressions was a fantastic mix that shows the band’s ability to balance both sides of itself.

From first to last – “Note to Self”

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1a4C_SxvITk [/ embed]

Of course EDM has claimed Sonny Moore as their own, but real fans never let go of him as the front man of From first to last. She saw the band’s debut album make tight and spicy songs, with “Note To Self” as a highlight in his melodies and heavy instrumentals.

Read more: QUIZ: Which number would appear on your Myspace player in the 1920s from the Rawring?

Hawthorne Heights – “Niki FM”

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UWvh8gezm_c [/ embed]

Hawthorne Heights hit big with The silence in black and whiteand ‘Niki FM’ demonstrated their ability to write songs with a softer touch than many of their peers. The soft chord progressions make it a strong song as a vocalist JT Woodruff broadens his skills in sincere texts.

Northstar – “Pollyanna”

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xbb75jCGjtw [/ embed]

Northstar never started as one of the big bands from the post-hardcore scene from the 2000s, but Pollyanna has become a cult classic since its release. The title track evokes powerful emotions through sincere lyrics and the typical dark but catchy energy of the genre.

Senses fail – “Bite to break the skin”

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dTNVQf5EXjc [/ embed]

Senses failThe debut album, Let it envelop you, introduced some of the best post-hardcore songs of the 2000s, and “Bite To Break Skin” will always stand out as a huge moment for the genre. The use of empty space between the instruments in the verses in combination with the incredibly fascinating chorus marks it as one of the best songs of the decade.

Underoath – “Reinventing your exit”

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lFcK7E6hNvM [/ embed]

Prior to a harder push for uncomplicated metalcore, Under oath made a monumental shift to softer sounds with the introduction of singer Spencer Chamberlain They only hunt for safety. On the album they saw alt-rock influences in their screamo sound, while “Reinventing Your Exit” shows their possibilities in making hooks while still holding some of the heavier pieces of their sound.

The Used – “Everything I have”

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p6NeZCTCR50 [/ embed]

The used are kings of the emoscene from the 2000s, and In love and death had the perfect balance between great songwriting and an incredible sense of meaningful, hard-working lyrics. “All That I’t Got” shows the soft radio-rock side of the band, with vocalist Bert McCracken complain about the loss of his dog.

Read more: The Used enters neon chaos with “Paradise Lost, a poem by John Milton”

2005

Chasing Victory – “Unrequited Love”

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=02waWTTjOqQ [/ embed]

Chase victory have stepped up their songwriting I call this abandonment, and that is reflected in the heavier aspects of their sound on ‘Unrequited Love’. The band has built itself into something more than just another emo-indie band with a big screamo influence on this album and made something that can still hold well.

Chiodos – “The words” Dear friend “are being redefined”

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cbEKflexkr0 [/ embed]

Chiodos were hugely an integral part of post-hardcore in the 2000s, with Craig OwensVocal style is still being emulated by new artists today. Their debut album, All’s well that ends well, began a career that drove them to be one of the best bands in the scene during their one and a half decade together, while “The Words” Best Friend “is being redefined” remains one of their best songs of all time.

Circa Survive – “Act Appalled”

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZoZDh_L3w-I [/ embed]

Floating in and out of both post-hardcore and indie, Survive catch the sad vibes of bands like Deftones and Nirvana in their own way. Their approach to building simple but angry songs comes out perfectly on “Act Appalled”, making the band ready for the long success they have enjoyed since their debut.

The Fall Of Troy – “I just received this symphony”

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YQ1wsf7tAE0 [/ embed]

The dizzying technique of the fall of Troy is a lot to take, but the band has one of the wildest versions of post-hardcore. The very complex riffs and screamo elements on “I Just Got This Symphony Goin” are shocking but really unique, not only for the scene at that time, but also rival everything that mathcore and math-rock bands release today.

Funeral for a friend – “Roses For The Dead”

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qsaamq0E964 [/ embed]

Funeral for a friend have had a huge impact on post-hardcore in the UK and their second album, hours, proved that they were able to keep up their pace after a huge debut. “Roses For The Dead” brings incredibly catchy riffs to the table while being heavy enough to prevent him from throwing in metal-leaning instruments.

Read more: Top 10 wildest live metal bands with unforgettable performances

let live. – “Stigmother”

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UUYg7vgGo1Q [/ embed]

Although the band really started to rise in the 2010s, let live.‘S debut album showed the promise they had as a band in creating something new for post-hardcore. The wild energy of the band is heavily present, even on their first album, while “Stigmother” introduced some of the off-kilter versions on post-hardcore that would make the band their standard, from vocal delivery to guitar riffs.

Silverstein – “Smile In Your Sleep”

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mgtaRbx4pPQ [/ embed]

Silverstein had a good start, with their early releases corresponding to the quality that the band releases today, but Discover The Waterfront has some of the best songs of their career. “Smile In Your Sleep” is an important part of their discography, and the mix of strong vocal melodies, loud screams and metal-tinted riffs bring out the clean moments of the track, which makes every moment perfect.

2006

AFI – “Miss Murder”

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YU4hhNKsPog [/ embed]

AFI have done a lot for the post-hardcore scene as a whole, but entering “mainstream” with Miss Murder is a huge achievement. The song had everything for a radio hit, with a huge chorus, floating bass line and simplistic nature to attract the attention of people in and from the knowledge of bands that play this style of music.

Alesana – “Ambrosia”

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nLxNjY5fW_s [/ embed]

From the glistening guitars to the super-fast stop-start riffs everywhere, Alesana caught magic with “Ambrosia”. The sudden down-tempo shift of the song helps it climb to new heights, while the mix of screamo and pop-oriented vocals takes it along.

Alexisonfire – “This can be anywhere in the world”

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PPcds3jOhRQ [/ embed]

From the exaggerated drum intro to the rising chorus melodies, Alexisonfire beat gold with “This Could Be Anywhere In The World”. The song will live on as one of the greatest moments in the band’s career while it stands out between a package of almost perfect songs Crisis.

Read more: Alexisonfire drops ambient “Season Of The Flood” as the longest song to date

A Static Lullaby – “The Art Of Sharing Lovers”

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=worgrX8wstQ [/ embed]

A static lullaby do fantastic work by capturing the strong tendencies of metalcore and at the same time staying rooted in post-hardcore through clean melodies and classical punk riffs. “The Art Of Sharing Lovers” puts this to the test with loud screaming vocals, selective use of heavier guitar moments and punk riffs for the strongest song of perhaps their best release.

Escape The Fate – “Not good enough for truth in Cliche”

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p4I7Ak1N2z8 [/ embed]

Escape destiny have had a shaky history with line-up and stylistic changes, but their influence in the post-hardcore scene is undeniable. “Not Good Enough For Truth In Cliche” saw the band bring strong choruses to sing along with cheerful punk riffs.

mewithoutYou – “Poorly knitted in a sweater”

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o4g-3WRXIts [/ embed]

The calming, atmospheric atmosphere at the start of me without You‘In A Sweater Poorly Knit’ is for sucking in listeners before the band starts building up layer after layer and shows their possibilities to bring out punk energy without ever using loud sound.

Moneen – “Never tell Locke what he can’t do”

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iAigh_YtMaA [/ embed]

Canadian post-hardcore OGs Moneen were a large part of the scene in the north, and The red tree is the magnum opus of the band. The album brings raw emotions to the fore through stripped down vocals, while the band tears through heavy instrumentation. “Never tell Locke what he can’t do” highlights their influence on alternative music from the mid-2000s.

Saosin – “Voting”

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FiObXQTH_s4 [/ embed]

SaosinThe cohesive mix of screamo and alt-rock elements distinguishes them as a major contributor to post-hardcore development in the early 2000s, and “Voices” puts their strong songwriting skills in the spotlight. The song is a fully blown melody that never stops while driving home, the fact that they have hooks for days.

Read more: Scary Kids Scaring Kids play first show since 2010 with Cove Reber

2007

As Cities Burn – “This Is It, This Is It”

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0JSfkeiiFcg [/ embed]

Like burning cities brought an experimental, artistic approach to post-hardcore and really stepped up their game Come to sleep now by including elements of prog and postrock. “This Is It, This Is It” sees how they bend noisy harmonies with atmospheric melodies to deliver back and forth between loud and soft, similar to Moneen and other contemporaries.

Dance Gavin Dance – “Lemon Meringue Tie”

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K71ZEN4bHaA [/ embed]

Dance Gavin Dance brought a completely different level of technical aspects to post-hardcore, merging the math-rock scene with the genre. Battle Mountain in the downtown, and ‘Lemon Meringue Tie’ in particular, were monumental in combining these technical details with raw hardcore aggression while sweet melodies remained at the forefront of the music.

Four years strong – “Heroes are remembered, legends never die”

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6R5ysL36BGg [/ embed]

Four years strongThe easy way of writing gives them a happier sound that is still rooted in heavy elements. “Heroes Get Remembered, Legends Never Die” is both fun and infectious, with an anthemic feel that fans immediately clung to.

Pierce The Veil – “Currents Convulsive”

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rB_ROOEG-ts [/ embed]

After going through a name change, Pierce The VeilThe debut record under their new name started their takeover of post-hardcore. “Currents Convulsive” fully demonstrated the capacities of the Fuentes brothers as a writing duo, with the track emphasizing their many talents in not only instrumentation, but also vocal skills and a sense of song structure.

Scary Kids Scaring Kids – “Faces”

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KjJL5SNynZM [/ embed]

True Scary Kids Scaring Kids followed a formula approach The city is sleeping in flames, they perfected everything that was wrong with that record on their untitled album, making them one of the most striking bands of the decade. “Faces” gets the best out of the band in the field of vocal delivery and instrumentation with an addictive cheerful energy and powerful chorus.

Read more: A former Skylit Drive singer gives fans the closure they deserve

2008

A Skylit Drive – “Everything needed to make your dreams come true”

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BrMLAB-ipuw [/ embed]

A Skylit Drive came out of the gate with a killer debut in it Wires … and the concept of breathing, and “Everything needed to make your dreams come true” is a testament to how competent they were in writing songs right away. The track captures nice and catchy melodies, split between serious disruptions and all the good things about post-hardcore nailing in a tightly packed song.

Defeater – “Blessed burden”

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_v7WyyF_fOE [/ embed]

Defeater brought the concept of a concept record to a whole different level by telling a single story in each release and their debut immediately had enough content to make this possible. The heavy but melodic instrumentation on “Blessed Burden” leans close to hardcore and adds a melancholic energy that brings listeners back time and again.

Emarosa – “Set It Off Like Napalm”

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wxldyalHceg [/ embed]

although Emarosa have undergone drastic changes throughout their career, Relativity is still a post-hardcore gem. “Set It Off Like Napalm” helped make their debut album stand out as a valuable album in a year with countless other releases through their catchy songwriting.

Eyes Set To Kill – “Darling”

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2NI5UyjZabA [/ embed]

Eyes that can kill bring a hardcore energy that is more suited to the metalcore scene in many of their material, but their use of melody during dense breakdowns makes them ready for success. “Darling” starts with an annoying beatdown before he switches to sugary sweet vocals and tight guitar work.

La Dispute – “New Storms For Older Lovers”

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F3r7cGKwThE [/ embed]

La dispute came well for the throats of people with their debut album and “New Storms For Older Lovers” is a perfect show of how they managed to bring in atmospheric melodies with hardcore elements. The song does a great job back and forth between abrasive energy and soothing melodies, with a hard dose of punk being injected at any time.

Read more: Post Malone, ADTR merger in the mashup “If it means I’m better”

Touché Amoré – “Fair sleep”

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VIzg5aPBPrw [/ embed]

Post-hardcore doesn’t often find ways to make blast beats work, but Touché Amoré‘Honest Sleep’ proves that it is possible. The song first appeared on their self-titled EP and quickly approaches a harsh approach before switching to atmospheric cleansing in the second half, with the promising skills that the band has produced over the next decade.

2009

A day to remember – “The demise of us all”

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CN4IIgFz93k [/ embed]

A day to remember defined itself with Homesickness, and “The Downfall Of Us All” was the perfect way to start things on the record. The song extends over melodic and heavy lines through anthemic choruses and dense disturbances with punk sensitivities that are worn everywhere.

Closure in Moscow – “A Night At The Spleen”

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dIbNhXlCDS8 [/ embed]

Closure In Moscow bring an experimental energy that is rarely seen in hardcore, that sounds just as strange as a band influenced by prog bands such as Rush or the Mars Volta, as well as by someone like Chiodos. “A Night At The Spleen” introduces a number of wild guitar solos and high proggy vocal melodies while remaining rooted in the post-hardcore sound of the 2000s.

Title Fight – “Symmetry”

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6xnvwYao5as [/ embed]

Before Title Fight even released their debut album, the band made waves in the post-hardcore scene. Take ‘Symmetry’ as an example of the incredible things they would do in the next decade, because the song showed the feel of the band to create tight, spicy hooks with melody and loud tones.

VersaEmerge – “Prayer in the past”

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xflgDtFH_-8 [/ embed]

Although they have changed their sound enormously since they moved their name to Versa, VersaEmerge were a perfect snapshot of emo and post-hardcore in the middle of the decade. The rising vocals and kick-up guitar riffs of the band were poppy but punk, while they brought in experimental alt-rock for a radio-ready sound.