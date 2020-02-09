Top 50 outstanding CFL-free agents

The free agency is just around the corner and starts on Tuesday at 11:00 am

3DownNation ranked each outstanding free agent by position and nationality in the past week. We have updated these rankings and will continue to do so in the coming days.

For more information on players, sorted by position and nationality, see the links below: Quarterback; Running back and fullback; Receiver; offensive line; Line of defense; Linebacker; defensive back; and specialists.

This article lists the 50 best pending free agents regardless of their position. We will update it as players sign new deals below and bold their names and moves.

1) DE Willie Jefferson, Winnipeg Blue Bombers (A)

The reigning Most Outstanding Defensive Player of the league dominated 2019 with 12 sacks and six fiddles. In the Gray Cup, he continued his dominance and used three sacks and two forced fumbling.

2) REC Derel Walker, Toronto Argonauts (A)

The 28-year-old was underutilized in 2019, but still managed 65 receptions for 1,040 yards and six touchdowns. If the Walker is healthy and used properly, it is arguably the best recipient in CFL.

3) DE Ja’Gared Davis, Hamilton Tiger-Cats (A)

The 29-year-old led the East Division with 13 sacks last year, doing 54 tackles and three forced fiddling. Davis storms the passers-by at the elite level, but is also a capable defender against the flight.

4) DT Dylan Wynn, Hamilton Tiger Cats (A)

The 26-year-old dominated in 2019 with 44 tackles and 11 sacks in 18 regular season games. The CFL All-Star will be one of the top players if he makes it to the free agency.

5) REC Juwan Brescacin, Calgary Stampeders (N)

The 6-foot-4 goal has the potential to dominate slotback, but was limited to just four games due to injuries in 2019. The 27-year-old is arguably the best Canadian recipient in the CFL.

6) DT Cleyon Laing, Argonauts of Toronto (N)

The 29-year-old is a four-time All-Star of the East Division and continues to be one of the best Canadian defensive players in the league. Laing had 27 tackles and seven sacks in 15 starts in 2019.

7) SAM Patrick levels, Montreal Alouettes (A)

The East Division’s all-star played all 18 games last season with a strong linebacker and recorded 86 duels, five sacks and two forced mistakes. The 25-year-old covers well and plays as a run stopper and pass rusher well above his weight.

8) OT Ryker Mathews, Hamilton Tiger Cats (A)

The 27-year-old has left the tackle at an all-star level in the last three seasons and has helped secure the blindside of Hamilton’s quarterbacks. Mathews signed a off-season contract with the New England Patriots in 2019.

9) LB Chris Ackie, Montreal Alouettes (N)

The athletic 28-year-old made ten starts with the weak linebacker in 2019 and recorded 38 defensive duels. He is one of the most influential Canadian players in the league, able to play linebackers, security and special teams.

10) REC DaVaris Daniels, Edmonton Eskimos (A)

The 27-year-old has received an average of 63.5 yards per game over the course of his career – he just has to find a way to stay healthy. Daniels has the greatest talent and the best opposing defenses.

11) C / G Michael Couture, Blue Bomber from Winnipeg (N)

12) DT Micah Johnson, Roughridger of Saskatchewan (A)

13) CB / HB Ciante Evans, Montreal Alouettes (A)

14) REC DeVier Posey, Free Agent (A)

15) SAM Anthony Cioffi, Ottawa Redblacks (A)

16) CB Arjen Colquhoun, Edmonton Eskimos (N)

17) LB Larry Dean, Edmonton Eskimos (A)

18) SAM Don Unamba, Edmonton Eskimos (A)

19) LB Solomon Elimimian, Saskatchewan Roughriders (A)

20) C / G Dariusz Bladek, roughriders from Saskatchewan (N)

21) REC Dominique Rhymes, Ottawa Redblacks (A)

22) DE Chris Casher, Calgary Stampeders (A)

23) REC S.J. Green, Free Agent (A)

24) HB Monshadrik Hunter, Edmonton Eskimos (A)

25) REC Llevi Noel, Argonauts of Toronto (N)

26) S / SAM Branden Dozier, B.C. Lions (A)

27) RB Don Jackson, Calgary Stampeders (A)

28) OT Derek Dennis, Calgary Stampeders (A)

29) S Jermaine Gabriel, Toronto Argonauts (N)

30) DT Drake Nevis, Blue Bomber from Winnipeg (A)

31) G. Ryan Bombs, Free Agent (N)

32) DE Shawn Lemon, B.C. Lions (A)

33) REC Luke Tasker, Hamilton Tiger Cats (A)

34) G Philip Blake, Saskatchewan Roughriders (N)

35) DE Connor McGough, Hamilton Tiger Cats (N)

36) RB / REC Anthony Coombs, Hamilton Tiger Cats (N)

37) S / CB Anthony Thompson, B.C. Lions

38) LB Justin Tuggle, Hamilton Tiger Cats (A)

39) REC Armanti Edwards, Argonauts of Toronto (A)

40) DT Of which Coleman, Argonauts of Toronto (A)

41) LB Nick Shortill, Hamilton Tiger Cats (N)

42) RB C.J. Gable, Edmonton Eskimos (A)

43) REC Mike Jones, Hamilton Tiger Cats (N)

44) LB Micah Awe, Argonauts of Toronto (A)

45) RB Cameron Marshall, Hamilton Tiger Cats (A)

46) REC Naaman Roosevelt, Saskatchewan Roughriders (A)

47) RB / KR Terry Williams, Calgary Stampeders (A)

48) QB James Franklin, Free Agent (A)

49) OT Thaddeus Coleman, Saskatchewan Roughriders (A)

50) G / OT David Foucault, B.C. Lions

Our top 50 free agents list is organized by team as follows.

Hamilton – 10

Toronto – 7th

Edmonton and Saskatchewan – 6th

Calgary – 5th

B.C. – 4th

Montreal and Winnipeg – 3rd

Ottawa – 2nd