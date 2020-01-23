(Photos via YouTube)

Metal has come a long way in the past two decades. From the breaking of the nü-metal boom of the 90s to the new wave of American heavy metal and the transition to metalcore, deathcore and hardcore taking over once this scene started to die out, there are had a ton of group development both old and new.

See below for the best metal songs from the past 20 years that have helped define the genre we hear today.

2000

Disturbed – “Down with the disease”

As bare metal reached its peak, Disturbed debuted and brought to the fore one of the most famous songs of the time. Anyone can instantly call the line singer “ooh-wah-ah-ah-ah” David Draiman arises as soon as the opening drum hits, and for good reason, because it helped define a snippet of code when rap metal was the biggest thing.

Marilyn Manson – “The fight song”

Marilyn Manson became an icon in the 90s, and he continued his success in the early 2000s with some of the best albums of his career. Holy Wood continued the dark and abrasive sound of Antichrist Superstar and Mechanical Animals while introducing huge hits for Manson, and nothing captures this album as well as “The Fight Song”.

2001

Converge – “Concubine”

Converge defines modern hardcore with their 2001 album Jane Doe. No song is as recognizable in the album as “Concubine”. It can be short and sweet, but its ultra-aggressive, no-nonsense approach sets the bar for countless groups.

Rammstein – “Sounds”

Industrial metal kings Rammstein have long reigned on the stage, and “Sonne” is a perfect show of how the group captures disturbing vibrations like no other. The haunting vocal melodies of the track are disturbing under tight and punchy instrumental. This pushed them to new heights as they became one of the most talked about acts inside and outside of the metal.

Slayer – “Disciple”

SlayerPerhaps the height of the war was over by the time the 2000s struck. But 2001 God hates us all has been a huge comeback for them. “Disciple” stands out as one of the best in career, marking one of the best thrash metal songs of the past 20 years.

System Of A Down – Chop Suey! “

Metal does not often have cross-appeal in the mainstream, but system of a Down are one of the few groups to have achieved this goal. Particularly with Toxicity, they deliver a straight banger from start to finish. With “Chop Suey!” Using ridiculous lyrics and incredibly catchy melodies and riffs, everyone got hooked.

Tool – “Lateralus”

Tool are one of the biggest metal bands, and their lead on the prog scene cannot be dismissed. They have created some of the most complex music in their careers. Lateralus is undoubtedly their most well composed disc, concisely representing all facets of their music. The title song is a final moment not only in their career, but also in the prog as a whole. It will be maintained as a bar for the musicians to meet forever.

2002

Killswitch Engage – “My Last Serenade”

Killswitch Engage are metalcore leaders of the early 2000s, and Alive or just breathing was where they really hit their stride. Few songs in their catalog are as iconic as “My Last Serenade,” and the mix of rising melodies and heavy riffs makes for a winning formula that countless others have tried to emulate.

2003

Bleeding – “On the lead wings”

Bleeding has brought symphonic elements to the metalcore scene in a huge way, distinguishing itself from the pack. “On Wings Of Lead” and It’s love, it’s murder as a whole is a definitive representation of where metalcore was in the early 2000s, and the song took the melody to the next level that could be mixed with heavy beating.

2004

Dillinger’s escape plan – “Sunshine The Werewolf”

It is highly unlikely that a group will reach chaotic heights Dillinger’s evacuation plan struck through their careers. And Miss machine marks the moment when an entirely new metal sound was designed. By introducing more pop sensibilities with their quirky hardcore sound, the group has defined mathcore, and “Sunshine The Werewolf” will forever be their anthem.

Lamb of God – “rested”

Few metal bands were as successful as a new act in the 2000s Lamb of Godand “Laid To Rest” was the moment they really broke out. The song has a perfect blend of melodies, aggressiveness, riffs and traditional thrash elements, ushering in a new level of heaviness in the future of metal.

Mastodon – “Blood And Thunder”

Mastodon rocked the metal world with their second album, Leviathan, as a relatively new group with an album that beat well established artists in 2004. “Blood And Thunder” was catchy, heavy and complex, offering fans a refreshing new approach to mud and prog, as the group continued to capitalize on and refine with each subsequent version.

Slipknot – “Duality”

By the time Noose fall Flight. 3: (The subliminal worms), they had already become one of the most talked about bands through two revolutionary records and an unrivaled live performance. “Duality” was prepared for success and showed a dramatic style change for the new Iowa, offering more hooks and melodies while retaining all of the heavy grooves that fans expected.

2005

Arch Enemy – “Nemesis”

With Carcass and At The Gates being inactive in the early 2000s, Sworn enemy were able to climb the ranks of melodic death metal after recruiting singer Angela Gossow. “Nemesis” marked a huge turning point in their careers, landing at the forefront of the genre through remarkably technical riffs and a prominent and powerful voice from Gossow.

Avenged Sevenfold – “Bat Country”

avenged sevenfold could have turned out like any other Orange County metalcore band from the 2000s, but they made a radical change to include more traditional elements of heavy-metal and hard-rock on City of evil. “Bat Country” cemented their success with a huge chorus and the perfect fusion of old-school metal vibes with new-age approaches.

Korn – “Coming Undone”

Korn managed to maintain their momentum from the 90s, and the group masterfully composed one of their best albums with We meet on the other side. Midtempo tramples on “Coming Undone” alongside Jonathan DavisThe strange voices were a heavenly match for Korn fans, making it an instant classic.

Trivium – “Pull harder on the strings of your martyr”

Trivium were an important part of heavy metal, especially in the mid-2000s, and “Pull harder on the strings of your martyr” is exemplary of how their success came together. They were not afraid to try their hand at melodic singing and showed great skill in impressing opponents with a thrash-oriented approach to metalcore.

2006

Light up this city – “The Unwelcome Savior”

Melodic death metal has had a multitude of incredible bands over the past 20 years after taking off in the 90s, and Light up this city were one of the best new acts to emerge. “The Unwelcome Savior” sees the group flex their chops through explosive rhythms, shredding the melodic riffs and ferocious growls of singer Laura Nichol.

2007

Between the buried and me – “White walls”

Between the buried and me are one of the most recognizable bands that have mixed prog metal with metalcore, and Colors is easily their most popular version. The complex and long structure of the disc has seen a major change in the construction of intensely structured discs as opposed to a collection of songs. “White Walls” takes listeners on a journey through the skills of the group, and it is still considered to this day as a staple of their discography.

The murder of the black dahlia – “What a horrible night to have a curse”

Few groups work as hard as the murder of the black dahlia, and their attitude started to pay off when they saw a huge success nocturne. The disc contains some of the most important songs of their career, and nothing in their catalog stands out as much as the punches on “What A Horrible Night To Have A Curse”.

Every time I die – “We’rewolf”

Whenever I die popularized all of the hardcore southern sound that took off in metal, and The Big Dirty this is where you can really hear it shine. The sordid rock riffs and the cowbell launch on “We’rewolf” sounded familiar, bringing a classic rock approach to the metal without letting the song fall into corniness.

Municipal waste – “Headbanger Face Rip”

Thrash metal seemed to fall off people’s radar between the nü-metal boom and the metalcore takeover, but Municipal waste turned things around. The group led the massive revival of thrash from the mid-to-late 2000s that saw old and new bands embrace the sound again, and “Headbanger Face Rip” is a perfect snapshot of the speed and aggressiveness that the groups wanted to do it again.

Suicide Silence – “No mercy for a coward”

Deathcore opened up to mainstream success after Suicide Silence abandoned their first record, Cleaning. Mixing hardcore and death-metal elements in a new sound, the group was one of the first and the biggest to break, and nothing quite captured the scene at the time as well as the final break, with the late singer Mitch Lucker girdling the line “Pull the trigger, bitch.”

2008

Gojira – “TOXIC GARBAGE ISLAND”

When a group captures the attention of the whole metal scene, there is clearly a winning formula for their sound, and Gojira removed this dramatically. Whether fans are attracted to more traditional sounds or underground acts, they have a cross appeal for any fan of heavy music. While “TOXIC GARBAGE ISLAND” doesn’t particularly introduce new sounds to the genre, the mix of super-fast mosh riffs and slow-burning grooves makes it one of the best metal songs of all time.

Meshuggah – “bleeding”

Meshuggah went from great to amazing as they progressed in the 2000s, and no song captures their sound as well as “Bleed”. The discordant rhythms of the song were so captivating, they inspired the whole movement already years later, and the tribal-esque drum is unmatched in extreme metal.

Whitechapel – “Possession”

Whitechapel helped build deathcore, and no song captures their sound as well as “Possession”. The dense grooves and breakdowns of the track with their assault on three guitars are a snapshot of the extreme metal scene of the 2000s, and new deathcore acts would try to push their sound for years to come.

2009

Agoraphobic nosebleed – “Agorapocalypse Now”

No one will quite match the speed and violent approach of Agoraphobic nosebleed, even in the grindcore scene. The inhuman mechanical sounds of the drum machine coupled with chaotic guitar solos and abrasive riffs and vocals set them apart from the pack. “Agorapocalypse Now” marks one of the rare and first moments when the group sounds more structured than before, with the album offering short songs.

The devil wears Prada – “Danger: Wildman”

The passage from Myspace metalcore with wacky synths and a nasal song gradually dissipated at all times the devil wears Prada fall With roots above and branches below. The band’s decision to go into a more mature style was followed by countless others, and the heavy riffs of “Danger: Wildman” marked a change for the band which ultimately led them to define their sound and become one of the biggest metalcore bands.

2010

Deftones – “Rocket Skates”

The future of Deftones seemed questionable after the late bass player Chi Cheng’s car accident, but nonetheless the group came out with Diamond eyes and entered a new era of success. “Rocket Skates” is a perfect demonstration of how their sound has evolved to become heavier than ever while remaining distinctly themselves, with a dense, tuned groove, melodic cleanups and a loose drum set.

Ghost – “Ritual”

It is undeniable that Ghost have become one of the biggest metal bands. Their old fashioned sensibility and aesthetic touched the audience in a way that grows endlessly in sight. “Ritual” shows their skills in creating a catchy track without a ton of frills while diving into metallic sounds of the 70s wrapped in a thick layer of unhappiness and sadness.

High On Fire – “Snakes for the Divine”

Seeing Matt Pike go from doom metal stoner-cult in Sleep to muddy thrash metal in High On Fire proved that there was much more to the musician than drone riffs. Over the course of almost a decade, the band has developed and refined their sound until everything is perfectly Snakes for the Divine. The title track succinctly brings together elements from so many different sub-genres without being prey to experimental blunders.

Periphery – “Icarus Lives”

Periphery introduced the term djent to the world with their metalcore sound adoring Meshuggah, and “Icarus Lives” is where they really got people’s attention. The heavy grooves and narrow technicality of the track have shaped much of what progressive metal has become since its release, making it one of the most important songs of the past decade.

2011

Trap them – “Evictions”

The influence of the Swedish death metal band Entombed became extremely widespread and spread in both the hardcore and grindcore scenes over the years 2010, but before that Trap them brought this heavy feedback energy hard. Their cross between grindcore and hardcore succinctly sums up the midtempo crush of the “Evictionaries” with a harsh atmosphere designed for the underground.

2012

Beheading cattle – “A living, breathing piece of defecating meat”

In the 2010s, death metal and grindcore no longer seemed to have room for innovation, and Beheading cattle shocked the scene by proving that this notion was false. Singer Travis Ryan delivers for the first time a unique voice somewhere between a clear song and a harsh cry on “A Living, Breathing Piece Of Defecating Meat” which has now become a staple of their sound, setting them apart all other groups.

Napalm Death – “The wolf I feed”

Since the turn of the century, Death by Napalm have had an almost perfect sequence of deadly albums, but no song stands out as much as “The Wolf I Feed”. Abrasive as always, the group gathers their usual punk philosophy in a completely different way from the rest of their discography on this song, adding incredibly harsh cries in the verses and surprising clear voices coupled with their typical sound.

2013

Black Sabbath – “God is dead?”

The metal sponsors finally returned to the original programming with Ozzy Osbourne after decades apart for 13and the album was everything you expected from them. The riffs sounded fresh but simultaneously like going back to their classic songs, and “God Is Dead?” Stands above others as not only the greatest Black sabbath title on this album but also the best since their Dio era of the 80s.

Carcass – “The dark satanic mills granulators”

Return records may be random, but Carcass has had one of the best metal returns of all time. Surgical steel the impression that record fans were waiting after some strange style changes Swan song and almost two decades between releases. “The Granulating Dark Satanic Mills” is a classic carcass with some melodic elements of death metal mixed with grind, but the group really shines with modern production and rejuvenated energy after their return.

Deafheaven – “Dream House”

Metal and shoegaze seemed like a strange pair before Deafheaven, but the band managed to package black metal and indie rock in such a way that it became normal. “Dream House” is a defining moment for the group’s career and will continue to be an introduction to metal for foreigners for years to come.

2014

Code Orange – “My world”

With I am a king, Orange Code gave up on its name “Kids” and turned its sound into a industrial-style hardcore beatdown. The group was no longer breaking fast powerviolence, but rather creating breakdowns designed for fighting, and “My World” became an anthem for the so-called Thinners Of The Herd.

Youth Code – “Because I am cursed”

Bring together punk and metal sensitivities through hard and heavy electronics, Youth Code have become the next big thing to look at in electronic metal. Their sound reminds Nine inch nails and Skinny Puppy, but their voices are much more extreme, and “For I Am Cursed” is the kick that the metal world still needed from the electronic world.

2015

Head of worship – “Sympathetic”

Sect leader are a newer group, but they managed to release one of the most talked about records in the crust and hardcore scenes with Walk without light. The whole record was a visceral spectacle of the extreme that a group can go with their sound, and “Sympathetic” comes out like a demolition ball, tirelessly destroying everything in its wake.

iwrestledabearonce – “Green eyes”

The vagueness of gender lines became more and more widespread as the 2000s progressed, and no one went as far in this process as once i fought a bear. The band had some of the most distant sounds from their earliest versions before reducing it to a tightly formed mathcore on their latest album with “Green Eyes”, showing their strength in capturing a highly technical deathcore approach.

2016

BABYMETAL – “KARATE”

The still confusing sub-genre known as kawaii metal was born from Babymetal. While this is strange to many, it is undeniable that it is both popular and metal-friendly. “KARATE” is heavy and brutal, mixed with the cute voices of the two (formerly three) adolescent singers of the group who unexpectedly brought the Japanese culture of idols to the forefront of metal.

Jinjer – “Captain Clock”

Despite their slow rise in reconnaissance power, Jinjer have become an important part of the metal in recent years. Their sound is very wide, drawing on groove metal, prog, death metal, djent and more. “Captain Clock” shows their ability to merge influences into a coherent sound while navigating in a spectrum of tones and moods.

Metallica – “wired”

Metallica went through a lot of growing pains after the release of their self-titled album. Of Charge and recharge era to the terrible mess that was St. Anger, they plunged into a historic trough, but Wired… to self-destruct saw them embrace their thrash-metal past again and offer fans what they really wanted for decades.

2017

Full of Hell – “Crawling towards God”

The introduction of sound elements in grindcore has grown in popularity thanks to the growing success of Full of hell, but the group also managed to release one of the greatest single grindcore albums of the past 20 years with Trumpet ecstasy. “Crawling Back To God” stands out as a masterpiece from their solid catalog. Mixing elements from several sub-genres of extreme metal without waxing anything, it offers a tight punch of harsh sounds.

Power Trip – “Tax of the executioner (Swing Of The Ax)”

Straddling the border between hardcore and thrash metal, Power travel captured the best of both scenes and quickly gained importance. Every aspect of their group has reached new heights Nightmare logic, and the swinging grooves found on “Executioner’s Tax (Swing Of The Ax)” coupled with the band’s hoarse voice have caught the attention of self-respecting metalheads who can appreciate classic elements of the genre.

Suffocation – “Clarity by deprivation”

SuffocationS … Black light marked their latest album with legendary singer Frank Mullen, and they couldn’t have had a better start for their legacy. “Clarity Through Deprivation” has all the complexity of their first songs with as much passion as they had when they were a young scrappy group. The atmosphere pushed them back into the spotlight before their major vocal reshuffle.

2018

Rolo Tomassi – “Rituals”

After starting in adolescence, Rolo Tomassi developed and matured their sound from awkward mathcore to serious genre mixing masterpieces. Their experimental nature ended up bringing their most diverse piece to date. With “Rituals” which sees a mixture of everything, from jazz to black metal and hardcore, it culminates in a concise sound.

2019

Venom Prison – “Uterine Industrialization”

Death metal as a whole has taken a step back from the violent and fantastic lyrics of its early days, and Venom prison show that there are a lot of real horrors to write these days. The band made waves with its explosive approach to grind and traditional death metal elements. “Uterine industrialization” specifically shows their ability to lead the future of the genre.