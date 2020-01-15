Top 50+ Best Free Downloadable PC Games

Update: We updated this article to include new selections in January 2020. Please note that these games are not listed in any particular order.

Original article reads as follows:

The PC is filled with a variety of games, many of which can be played for free. These are composed of titles that are as good as their premium counterparts and range from shooters and team-oriented MOBAs to turn-based and real-time strategy games.



That’s why we’ve put together over 50 of the best free games the PC has to offer. They are not listed in any particular order. So don’t be angry if you place League of Legends over Dota 2.

# 55 Ironsight

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ORIWLSQxDg [/ embed]

If you want to enjoy a great FPS that resembles Call of Duty, there are a few options available to you. One of the games that keeps popping up is Ironsight. The video game offers a wide range of game modes that resemble Call of Duty and over 100 customizable weapons. The reviews were mostly positive and it doesn’t appear to be a pay-to-win style title. If you want to enjoy COD online without having to pay for the latest rates from active communities, we recommend reading this title.

download

# 54 Realm Royale

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VgibWSD6mUQ [/ embed]

It cannot be overlooked that there are many Battle Royale titles on the market. However, if you want something different and lighthearted, Realm Royale may be worth a look. In many ways it is similar to Fortnite and Creative Destruction, but without the building element. Instead, it’s about surviving everyone else and looking for different unique power-ups and weapons.

You will even find that a class-based system is connected, in which you get different unique skills. The recent reviews have been rather positive, and while there is the usual Battle Pass to buy various goods, you can enjoy the game completely free without being at a disadvantage.

download

# 53 Undaunted

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w_tPHAXkGr4 [/ embed]

Dauntless takes place in a fantasy world, placing players in the role of a slayer, a class of warriors tasked with defeating massive monsters that have torn the world apart. In many ways, Dauntless is similar to the Monster Hunter series, in which the game focuses on making and upgrading weapons before going out and looking for these giant giants in the wild. These hunts are not always easy. You’ll need to use your smart, specialized equipment and skills, but luckily, you can also rely on a friend.

Dauntless offers multiplayer support and developers hope gamers can use social interactions. Similar to World of Warcraft or Destiny, campaign quests and explorations can be done with a group. Over time, more content is likely to be added to the game, allowing players to explore more areas, kill monsters, and even make weapons. Of course, you have to spend a bit of money to have all the extras along the way, such as: B. the hunting passes, which offer players exclusive rewards such as weapon skins and cosmetic armor sets.

download

# 52 Duelyst

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=watch [/ embed]

Duelyst is a tactical turn-based multiplayer strategy game with cards. It contains minions, spells, and artifacts – everything you’d expect from a digital card game played on a board that resembles Final Fantasy Tactics. It is also one of the best online games out there. Definitely try it.

download

# 51 Treasure trove

This free action MMORPG is similar to Minecraft, but offers far more combat and adventure and is set up on a massively multiplayer server. Instead of just building things, players can team up with others online to travel across vast countries to discover strange new things and explore dungeons to kill strange monsters.

download