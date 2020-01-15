Top 5 of the new racing games from 2020

2020 is fast approaching and there will be a number of new video game titles that will look forward to the game. With that in mind, now is a good time to determine which video games to keep an eye out for when they’re officially launched next year. Let us help, especially in this list we are going to look at the top racing video games coming to the market next year.

# 5 Circuit superstars

Developer: Original Fire Games

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, NS

Publication: 2020

Co-op: N / A

Competitive multiplayer: yes

If you only watch Circuit Superstars, you may have written off this game as an arcade racer. With a colorful visual standpoint and a top-down view of the game, the developers of Original Fire Games are launching a motorsport race title that they hope will give players a lot of thrill. The full features that will come out for this game have yet to be presented, but we know that there will be a wide range of vehicles to choose from as we race down the track.

It is also noted that the developers tied to the game have 15 years of real racing experience, so this game incorporates the skills learned to create an authentic racing experience. Everything from knowing the route you are racing to the car you are driving will play a big role in taking first place. No specific game release date is currently set. However, we expect it to be released on current generation platforms in 2020.

# 4 TT Isle of Man 2

Developer: Kylotonn

Publisher: Bigben Interactive

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Publication: 2020

Co-op: TBA

Competitive multiplayer: TBA

Note: TT Isle of Man image

TT Isle of Man was released in 2018 as a bike-oriented racing game. Players had a variety of motorcycles to choose from as they compete offline as well as online with support for up to eight players. A sequel, TT Isle of Man 2, is currently under development from Kylotonn. With this in mind, you can expect the game to include the 2019 season of racing drivers and their motorcycles.

For those of you who may not be familiar with it, Isle of Man is a famous racetrack and it is known that it has claimed many fatalities among professional racers. We are still waiting for more information on TT Isle of Man 2, but we are sure that the developers hope to improve the image quality in addition to fine-tuning the mechanics for bike handling. After all, the tracks are full of curves, narrow paths and an environment that will attract the attention of the players. It’s a real challenge to keep your bike on the track as you drive down the street.

# 3 Drift19

Developer: ECC Games S.A.

Publisher: PlayWay

Platforms: PC

Publication: TBA

Co-op: N / A

Competitive multiplayer: N / A

Most race titles offer a driving mechanic, but the developers of ECC Games S.A. hope that their upcoming title will bring a truly defined driving experience. Drift19 focuses on drifting and is something you need to master to win races or master challenges. With a selection of old and new cars, players not only sit on the steering wheel, but can also master the equipment hidden under the hood. Apparently, players can build cars, repair them, and offer tuning.

We’re not yet sure to what extent the game will focus on optimizing your vehicles, but we do know that you have access to all the basics that are usually offered in simulation-style racing games. Players can tune the engine, chassis, wheels and even the steering to name just a few key areas. The launch of the game is currently planned for the PC platform, but we are still waiting for an official launch window.

# 2 project cars 3

Developer: Slightly Mad Studios

Publisher: Bandai Namco

Platforms: TBA

Publication: TBA

Co-op: TBA

Competitive multiplayer: TBA

Note: Project Cars 2 Image

Somewhat crazy studios have been known to deliver racing titles since they launched Need for Speed: Shift in 2009. Now we’re preparing the third installment of your Project Cars franchise, but developers are a bit calm at the moment. With that in mind, there was some insight into what you can expect from Ian Bell, CEO of Slightly Mad Studios. Statements from Bell were posted on gtplanet’s forums, claiming that fans shouldn’t expect the same game compared to their previous version, Project Cars 2.

In Project Cars 3, Ian Bell stated that more fun and less sandbox-like gameplay is paramount. While there will still appear to be a sandpit area, there will be more structured gameplay elements throughout. As early as July this year, Ian Bell tweeted that the game series had a revolution and claimed that Project Cars 3 was 200% better than the sequel. With a fairly wide range of experience with racing games, we’re certainly interested in how the developer will develop the franchise for the upcoming third installment. At the moment, it’s a wait and see game to see the release of the gameplay footage along with the confirmation of the platform.

# 1 Gran Turismo 7

Developer: Polyphony Digital

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: TBA

Publication: TBA

Co-op: TBA

Competitive multiplayer: TBA

Note: GT Sport picture.

The Gran Turismo series was a hit for the Sony PlayStation platform. It is a game that not only offers players a real simulated racing experience, but also provides a real graphical view of console performance. The development studio Polyphony Digital is currently working on the content of Gran Turismo Sport. However, this does not mean that the company is not yet developing the next rate for the franchise. It has been confirmed that a new Gran Turismo game is in the works, but we don’t necessarily know if it’s currently Gran Turismo 7 or a sequel to Gran Turismo Sport.

Nothing has been fully revealed yet, but serial creator Kazunori Yamauchi’s comments have been made on what is at stake. According to the series creator who spoke to gtplanet, the development team with the technology developed for Gran Turismo Sport is in a good place and there is another episode in which PSVR is used. In this case, the PlayStation 5 may offer more power to get a better VR racing experience. With this in mind, players should expect the next game to include a combination of past, present and future works. The real question is whether the next Gran Turismo title is slated for release on the current generation PlayStation 4 platform or whether it may be the launch title for PlayStation 5.

bonus

Fast & Furious Crossroads

Developer: Slightly Mad Studios

Publisher: Bandai Namco

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Publication: 2020

Co-op: TBA

Competitive multiplayer: TBA

The Fast & Furious franchise has been around for a few years and each installment brings a lot of income. In fact, there is so much revenue for the franchise that there is now a new incentive to provide another entertainment medium for fans of intellectual property. A video game spin-off is in the works, with familiar faces immersed in a new, adrenaline-fueled story.

This game was announced during The Game Awards 2019, where there wasn’t much information about what the story will be based on. Instead, we got some glimpses of the game, where we can see fast cars, shots, and of course lots of explosions. We’re not sure how many street races there will be in the game, but since the franchise started, we’ve been racing on blocked roads and proving their worth against other rivals.