Top 5 of the new fighting games of 2020

If you like the fighting genre, there are already some great titles to keep an eye on. We’ll list some of our most anticipated combat video game titles to be released next year. Likewise, you want to try again as we continue to update this list as new exciting video games are announced.

# 5 Tekken X Street Fighter

Developer: Bandai Namco Studios

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Platforms: PS4, XBO

Publication: TBA

Co-op: N / A

Competitive multiplayer: yes

Tekken X Street Fighter was first introduced at San Diego Comic-Con in 2010. Overall, this is a game that would represent a cross between two major combat video game franchisees, Tekken and Street Fighter, for the ultimate 3D combat video game title. The title was originally intended to be released for the latest generation of consoles, the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, but has since been expanded to both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Unfortunately, this game is stuck in development hell.

We knew the game had been in the works over the years, but we haven’t seen any new details about the game in a while. In fact, a Bandai Namco producer, Katsuhiro Harada, earlier this year indicated that he wanted to continue seeing the game’s release, but wasn’t sure if there was a way that would allow it to be used both logically and commercially Position to start. This game may never be released, but we are confident that the title will be launched in 2020. If not, we may get a new update on the status of this game.

# 4 One Punch Man: A hero nobody knows

Developer: Spike Chunsoft

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Publication: TBA

Co-op: N / A

Competitive: yes

One Punch Man is a crazy and popular anime series. Overall, the show is based on a variety of heroes that stop enemies around the world. However, one hero stands out from the others, Saitama. With his ability to stop every enemy with just one hit, the hero is essentially unstoppable. A new fighting game from developer Spike Chunsoft is now in the works.

Within One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows, players will find a 3V3 fighter with a variety of characters included in the One Punch Man series, such as Genos, Hellish Blizzard, Mumen Rider, Speed-o’-Sound Sonic and of course the main character hero, Saitama. It looks like players are fighting the enemy with their chosen hero characters while waiting for Saitama to reach the area for the final strike. Unfortunately, that’s all we know about the game so far.

# 3 The King of the Fighters XV

Developer: SNK

Publisher: SNK

Platforms: TBA

Publication: 2020

Co-op: TBA

Competitive multiplayer: yes

The King of Fighters franchise will receive a new rate in 2020. Known as The King of Fighters XV, this rate was teased for the first time in 2018, and since its first announcement, the release date is expected to be in 2020. Nothing has been shown on this title yet. We have a simple trailer titled, but this is a long-term franchise. So if you know pretty well what to expect. This series was first published in 1994 and has proven itself on several platforms over the years. Overall, the game story follows a variety of SNK characters who will take part in a tournament, including characters from Art of Fighting and Fatal Fury. While The King of Fighter XV can be expected to have the same gameplay style as the previous installments, we ultimately have to wait for official footage to be released online.

# 2 Metal Revolution

Developer: NEXT Studios

Publisher: NEXT Studios

Platforms: PC

Publication: TBA

Co-op: N / A

Competitive: yes

Metal Revolution is a new IP from NEXT Studios. This is a fast-paced fighting game that relies less on complicated keyboard shortcuts that players can play around with during fights. As a result, this may be a great starter in fighting games, especially if the thought of remembering all the keyboard shortcuts to make big moves has kept them away from the previous genre.

With a simple control system, players fight online against AI or other players while using a number of Android characters. Each character has their own style and movements. However, thanks to the simple controls, you should not only understand how to deal devastating blows to your opponent or even do some damage while you are in defense. Likewise, it appears that each character has its own unique Ultimate that players can trigger to defeat your opponent, much like the fatality system in Mortal Kombat. Currently, this cyberpunk fighting game is expected to be released sometime in 2020.

# 1 Granblue Fantasy Versus

Developer: System Works

Publisher: Xseed Games

Platforms: PS4

Publication: 2020

Co-op: N / A

Competitive multiplayer: yes

Granblue Fantasy Versus is the next installment in the Granblue Fantasy series that started in 2014. This is a 2.5-D fighting game, but Arc System Works development studio hopes that the entire combat experience will be more understandable to newbies. So far we know that the development studio offers a feature called Skybound Arts. This is essentially a powerful move that can be done with a single push of a button. However, a cooldown occurs after use. Now this cooldown can actually speed up as players perform more impressive combination attacks against their opponent. So if you’re new to the fighting game scene, Skybound Arts offers some incentives to learn the more intricate combinations of movements within the game.

Outside of multiplayer and traditional fighting game modes, Arc System Works includes a campaign. This campaign mode is a bit different because it is like a beat-up style side scroller. Players battle a variety of different enemies as they progress through the level and compete against the bosses.

bonus

Dragon Ball Z: cocoa

Developer: CyberConnect 2

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Release date: January 17, 2020

Co-op: N / A

Competitive multiplayer: N / A

This is a slightly strange fighting game that we put on the list. Dragon Ball Z video games typically focus on 1v1 battles, where the story progresses in different cutscenes. In Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, players go through the game as an RPG for third parties. You can explore the world in-game and complete side quests as you go through the history of the Dragon Ball Z anime series.

When players encounter an enemy, the game reverts to traditional fighting style. In this game, the default fighting game modes themselves will likely no longer be available, as Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is considered a single player game. So don’t expect to play 1v1 locally or online with a buddy.

Mighty battle group

Developer: Komi Games Inc.

Publisher: Komi Games Inc.

Platforms: PC, XBO, PS4, NS

Publication: 2020

Co-op: N / A

Competitive multiplayer: online

Everyone loves a good party fighting game. In 2020, the Mighty Fight Federation could bring a classic. Players will fight crazy, overwhelming battles in a 4-player arena. What can affect the more dedicated fighting game veterans is that there are dedicated combo movement sets for each character. Outside of the crashing game style, there should be a story campaign and an arcade mode that you can use to fight in the game, even if your friends log out for that day.