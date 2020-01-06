Top 5 new platform players of 2020

Loading...

2020 is here and while the current generation console platforms are coming to an end to make room for the next generation releases, there are still plenty of great games this year. If you’d like to get an idea of ​​what it could be worth this year when it comes to platform games, check out our list below. Also bookmark this page as we update the list year round as new exciting games for 2020 are announced.

# 5 Ori and the will of the wisp lights

Developer: Moon Studios

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: PC, XBO

Release date: March 11, 2020

Co-op: N / A

Competitive: N / A

In 2015 we received the popular platform adventure title “Ori and the Blind Forest” and in 2020 we will get its sequel. Ori and the Will of the Stray Lights share the same general game mechanics as puzzling and solving. The title, however, will take place after the events of The Blind Forest, in which Ori examines what is hidden behind the Nibel Forest and what the lost mean.

# 4 Dead Cells – The Evil Seed

Developer: Motion Twin

Publisher: Motion Twin

Platforms: PC, PS4, NS. XBO

Publication: 2020

Co-op: N / A

Competitive multiplayer: N / A

Dead Cells was originally released in 2018 as a villainous platformer with Metroidvania levels. The players are stuck in a dungeon and have to fight their way back to freedom. With so many hostile creatures and dangerous environments, getting out is easier said than done. As mentioned earlier, the game contained Metroidvania levels, in which certain areas are locked or inaccessible until you find a required power-up. This game was a huge success and soon we won’t have a sequel anymore, but a new DLC.

The Bad Seed is DLC, which will be released this year and will bring two new biomes into play. In addition, a new boss with various weapons, enemies and a unique game mechanic awaits you. Of course, you need a copy of Dead Cells for the DLC. However, if you haven’t played the game yet, it’s worth taking a look.

# 3 Little Nightmares 2

Developer: Tarsier Studios

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, NS

Publication: 2020

Co-op: N / A

Competitive multiplayer: N / A

After learning that there were no plans for a sequel, Tarsier Studios surprised the world at Gamescom 2019 with a trailer for Little Nightmares 2. This platformer with survival horror elements scattered all over the place follows a new character named Mono accompanied by Six. So far we know that the game will take place after the events of the first episode, so while Six had escaped the gullet, there are still many terrible horrors waiting for us outside. The players take on the role of Mono while trying to reach the Black Tower, a place controlled by a secret transmitter.

# 2 psychonauts 2

Developer: Double Fine

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

Publication: 2020

Co-op: N / A

Competitive multiplayer: N / A

Psychonauts were released in 2005 and this year we will finally get a sequel. Director Tim Schafer is back on board and through a successful campaign to fund the game through Fig, we should have the title before 2021 hits. In this platform, players will pick up on the events of the psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin. With the change in the core of the organization on which Psychonauts was originally founded, there is no longer an urge to secure peace through psychological research. Instead, the group turned to studying necromancy.

While we can expect the same kind of gameplay in this upcoming sequel, we know that the game will touch Raz’s family, new relationships, and the curse that has influenced family history. So far, there is no specific release date for the game.

Cuphead No. 1 – The Delicious Last Course

Developer: StudioMDHR

Publisher: StudioMDHR

Platforms: PC, XBO, NS

Publication: 2020

Koop: yes

Competitive multiplayer: N / A

Cuphead caused a stir in the industry after the announcement. Visually, the game looked similar to the old Disney cartoons. The players take on the role of the Cuphead, while a second player takes on the role of his brother Mugman. After Cuphead and Mugman were in debt to the devil, they managed to make a deal with Satan themselves. If the brothers can successfully collect all the souls owed to him, both Cuphead and Mugman can go free.

The gameplay is a mixture of small platform levels and intense boss fights. In this DLC, players not only get new levels with bosses, but also a new playable character known as Ms. Chalice. Although you can expect the same mechanics as Cuphead and Mugman from a double jump, there is no learning curve other than to remember the moves of the new bosses you will encounter on the way.