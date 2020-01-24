Former Northern Ireland’s first deputy minister, Seamus Mallon, dies

Former Northern Ireland’s first deputy minister, Seamus Mallon, died at the age of 83.

His SDLP party announced the news on Friday in a statement.

President Michael D Higgins acknowledged this in the following words: “His reputation as a politician and community activist with unmatched courage, courtesy and fairness is represented by all who have had the privilege of knowing him.”

SDLP chairman Colum Eastwood said Ireland had “lost one of its strongest advocates for justice, equality and peace.”

Dead bodies of three children discovered in the house in Dublin

An investigation into Lake Garda is ongoing after the bodies of three children – two boys and one girl – were discovered in Dublin.

The discovery was made in a home in Newcastle where emergency services are currently on site.

A woman in her forties was brought to Tallaght Hosptial.

High Court approves extradition of Irish man accused of Essex truck death

The High Court has approved the delivery of an Irishman to the British authorities in connection with the discovery of 39 bodies on the back of a truck in Essex.

The order to extradite Eamon Harrison has not yet been signed, so his lawyers can consider appealing.

Eamon Harrison from Mayobridge, Down, is charged with manslaughter, human trafficking and illegal immigration in the UK.

Fine Gael promises fairer taxes and health care reforms as part of the GE2020 manifesto

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at the launch of the party’s general election manifesto in Dublin Credit: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie

Fine Gael launched the party’s election manifesto.

It promises to raise the point at which people pay the higher tax rate to 50,000 euros.

Free general practitioner care for under-18s, a transition payment for older people until retirement and 700 people per year over the next five years are also planned.

Fianna Fáil is involved in the GE2020 manifesto for housing and childcare

Fianna Fáil has launched his election manifesto and promised not to spend the planned 11 billion euros that will be available over the next five years.

The party has committed to a four-to-one ratio of spending increases to tax cuts.

Promises to live include an SSIA savings plan, a large, affordable rental housing system, and retention of the purchase assistance plan.

Main image: File photo from Seamus Mallon. Image by: Leon Farrell / RollingNews.ie