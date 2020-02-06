Top 5 in the evening: murder of Paul Quinn; Stop to blow up the truck; and wind energy “milestone”

Mary Lou McDonald said that any suggestion that Sinn Fein’s Conor Murphy withhold information about Paul Quinn’s murder is “completely wrong.”

The Sinn Féin leader spoke today after the Northern Irish finance minister apologized and withdrew comments he had made on the case over a decade ago.

In 2007, Mr. Quinn was attacked, beaten and killed by a gang of men near Oram in Co Monaghan. The independent surveillance commission announced that the IRA was involved in the murder.

Police in Northern Ireland say they are investigating an attempt to blow up a truck that is slated to board a ferry to Scotland on Brexit Day.

The PSNI said they were warned of a truck bomb on Belfast Docks last Friday, January 31.

After searches in the port area, nothing was found and the ferry was allowed to sail.

United States President Donald Trump held up a copy of the Washington Post entitled “Trump acquitted” before targeting his political rivals in a White House speech.

He called a three-year “witch hunt” against him “a very unfair situation” and added: “It was bad, it was corrupt, it was dirty police officers.”

The president spoke a day after he was freed from the impeachment charge in the US Senate.

Fianna Fáil’s leader, Micheál Martin, said his party’s election manifesto was “deliberately” modest.

He said this should ensure that funds are available in the event of a downturn.

He spoke to Ivan Yates, who interviewed the various party leaders throughout the campaign.

According to the ESB, Ireland has reached a “major milestone” after connecting 4,000 megawatts (MW) of wind energy to the grid.

The energy company confirmed that it connected its 4,000 MW wind capacity on Thursday.

This has contributed to a record level in the generation of renewable energies in recent weeks.