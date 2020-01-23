Top 5 in the evening: Martin excludes 'grand coalition'; Judgment returned in Mark Hennessy's investigation

Martin rules out entering into a grand coalition with Fine Gael after the election

Fianna Fáil’s leader has ruled out entering into a grand coalition with Fine Gael after the election.

Micheál Martin spoke after Leo Varadkar said he would consider it “the only way” to build a stable government.

During the head-to-head debate with Deputy Martin last night over Virgin Media, Varadkar said the parties would have to be “adults” if a grand coalition were the only way to form a government.

Varadkar: Every politician should have a “private life and private past”

Leo Varadkar believes that all politicians should have a right to a “private life and past”.

The Taoiseach appeared on the hard shoulder tonight to answer Ivan Yates’ questions in a series of executive interviews ahead of next month’s general election.

Ivan interviewed Mr. Varadkar about his previous drug use. He affirmed that he only used cannabis “when I was a student and when I was in college”.

The jury returns to a narrative verdict when investigating the death of Jastine Valdez ‘murderer

The jury in the investigation into the death of Jastine Valdez Murder has returned a narrative verdict.

40-year-old Mark Hennessy kidnapped and killed the 24-year-old Wicklow student in May 2018 before he was shot dead by a lake in Dublin.

After about an hour and 20 minutes of negotiations that evening, the jury delivered a narrative verdict outlining the facts and made six recommendations.

Niall Quinn appointed FAI Vice Chairman

Niall Quinn. Picture by: Peter Byrne / PA Archive / PA Images

Former football player Niall Quinn has been appointed interim CEO of the Irish Football Association (FAI).

The organization confirmed the news in a tweet this afternoon.

Mr. Quinn will work with Interim CEO Gary Owens as efforts to reform the club continue.

The FAI announced that it will be responsible for “leading a future Irish league strategy” and for supporting grassroots and community initiatives.

Teen arrested for murdering Cameron Blair

A teenager was arrested in connection with the murder of Cork student Cameron Blair.

The 20-year-old was stabbed to death at a house party last Thursday evening.

He was hospitalized after an argument broke out in a house on Bandon Road, which was declared dead a short time later.

Main picture: Fianna Fáil party leader Micheal Martin. Photo: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie