Top 5 in the evening: deaths in Dublin; Manifesto of the Greens; and earthquakes in Turkey

Investigations are underway when three children were found dead in the Dublin house

The bodies of three children found in a house in southwest Dublin are examined post mortem.

The discovery was made on Friday at 7 p.m. at Parson’s Court in Newcastle.

The bodies of the two boys and a girl were found in an upstairs bedroom and were named Conor (9 years), Darragh (7 years) and Carla (3 years) McGinley.

According to Gardaí, they are investigating the circumstances of their “unexplained death”.

The children’s father, Andrew McGinley, is with Conor, Darragh and Carla | shown picture: delivered

Teenage boy dies after traffic accident in West Dublin

A teenager died after a traffic accident in West Dublin.

It happened on Saturday morning at 12.30 p.m. on N7 Naas Road in Clondalkin.

The collision affected a car and a delivery van in the lanes leading to the west of the expressway.

Appeal for stabbing a teenager on the beach in Northern Dublin

Gardaí appeals to witnesses after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed in northern Dublin.

It happened near Portmarnock Beach on Friday around 9:30 p.m.

It is believed that there was a series between two groups.

The Greens commit to retrofit houses and public transportation in the GE2020 manifesto

The Greens have committed to spending EUR 50 billion on home retrofitting over the next 20 years.

The party says it would also try to replace the welfare system with a non-income universal basic income if it does so in the government.

It will also combine the contributory and the non-contributory state pension and create a tax credit for part-time workers.

Green manifesto:

– referendum on accommodation

– lower voting age

– Allow the public to view referenda # GE2020 pic.twitter.com/7XnUdes1cM

Almost 30 people died and 1,400 were injured in an earthquake in Turkey

29 people were killed after an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 in Eastern Turkey.

According to Turkish authorities, more than 1,400 people have been injured.

Hundreds of residents were left homeless or with damaged houses when buildings in affected cities collapsed near the center of the tremor that was felt in several neighboring countries.

Main picture: Lake Garda where three children were found dead in a house in Newcastle, Dublin. Photo: Amy Croffey