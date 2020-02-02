Top 5 Battle Royale games for 2020

Battle Royale, which was nothing more than a subgenre, has developed into a full-fledged video game genre in recent years. PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), Fortnite Battle Royale and Apex Legends are some of the top examples that define the genre.

Video games like DayZ and PUBG have contributed more than any other game in this genre. There are currently much better and better BR games out there. Today we shortlisted the 5 best Battle Royale games you should play in 2020.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends is the first Battle Royale game not to have a beta phase. We got a game from the makers of the Titanfall series, the development of which was kept secret. Apex Legends has grown astronomically since launch. It was the first BR game that Fortnite surpassed on some fronts.

Apex Legends is a Battle Royale game in which characters (legends) with special skills and quirks fight for victory. At the moment, Apex Legends is without a doubt the best Battle Royale game. You ask why Because it brought many new features that were unknown to the BR genre. Apex Legends focuses on its characters and their backstory. The new season will be released on February 4th and also marks the game’s 1 year anniversary.

It offers new content and updates almost every month. It’s the first BR game that hasn’t had any groundbreaking bugs since launch. The PR team or the developers all know what their community wants. There are many other factors that make Apex Legends the best BR title.

mordhau

It is an indie kick start game that has gained worldwide recognition. Mordhau is not the best Battle Royale game. BR is just part of the game that lacks the player base. Medieval struggle based on skills, however, is an aspect that we cannot ignore. The game is fun and is also a unique Battle Royale game that everyone should try at least once.

Battlefield of PlayerUnknowns

PUBG has contributed a lot to the Battle Royale genre. There are many Battle Royale games on the market. However, there is no game that could deliver a more realistic gun game than PUBG.

It features a realistic gameplay design and beautiful graphics. PUBG is a phenomenon that every player knows.

Fortnite Battle Royale

Okay kids, we’re finally here. Fortnite Battle Royale was not a game that was deliberately launched as BR. Fortnite was supposed to be a multiplayer survival game, along with a Battle Royale mode that was in beta.

Things didn’t go as planned, however, and within a short time, Fortnite became the biggest BR game. The cartoon-like graphics, daily content updates, low system requirements and forgiving shots made it easier for the new generation to access.

Don’t take Fortnite as a simple game now. The structural aspect of the game requires a lot of practice and practice. This is what Fortnite defines exclusively as a unique BR experience. The new season will arrive on February 20th. If you haven’t played the game yet, it’s time to install it.

Call of Duty blackout

COD Blackout is a Battle Royale game that got off to a good start. However, the game is not going so well at the moment. Since most players’ bases shift to other games (like Escape from Tarkov), you can even assume that half of them are dead.

The main reason to add COD Blackout to this list was to recognize the game. It is a good BR game. The graphics are great, the gunplay is as smooth as other COD games, there are a variety of weapons and vehicles, and much more.

Some other Battle Royale games you can try:

So, from the list above, which BR game you like. Is there another BR game that deserves to be on the list? Let us know in the comments and we’ll talk about it.