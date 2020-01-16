Top 15 - Celtic Join Elite in official UEFA file

UEFA has released a file of everything that European football has to offer with trends and individual club performances in the past year.

Of course Celtic was prominently mentioned when it came to supporters through the tourniquets for “Top 15 clubs based on gathered visitors in 2018/19”.

Increasing the number of supporters popping up to view their team, UEFA pointed out that Celtic was one of only 15 European clubs that surpassed 1 million supporters in a season through the turnstiles. The only Scottish club that did this!

Six clubs in England, three in Germany and Spain, two in Italy and one in Scotland.

Celtic fans have constantly supported their side over the years and it is no surprise that we are in very elitist company when it comes to supporters.

With Celtic still in three competitions, after having already won the League Cup, many more fans will come through the gates to watch the bhoys in green over the next five months.

The bhoys return to action on S