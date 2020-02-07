Top 10 wildest live metal bands with unforgettable performances

(Photos by: letlive., GWAR / Bobby Makar, Slipknot / Julia Nemesheimer)

Live music is one of the best things in life, but not all bands offer the same experience when you see them performing. Some are modest and just fun to listen to, while others are all about audience participation. Some just have such wild phase setups, you can’t help but be surprised. However, if you are looking for a live show that will really upset you, metal has the best selection of bands to remind you of a night like no other.

Look below for the top 10 craziest metal and hardcore bands on the stage.

1. The chariot

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TR4uoOVah7I (/ embed)

The chariot were one of the best acts to give fans the feeling that they were part of the band itself. Their live shows were very energetic, with bodies from both band and audience members flying through the room making it feel like they were staring at a wave of bloodthirsty zombies that clambered over each other with the chance to catch a meal.

2. The Dillinger Escape Plan

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r-lxwlgyhhA (/ embed)

No tire will ever match the energy emitted the Dillinger Escape Plan life. The band was known for their members who hardly stayed on stage during vocalism Greg Puciato and guitarist Ben Weinman fought for those who would have been more loose if they were seen diving from godless heights, breathing fire, running over the heads of audience members and more.

3. Ho99o9

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JsnwcDZBOYQ (/ embed)

Ho99o9 (pronounced “horror”) are not exactly easy to describe in their sound, bouncing from hip hop to old-school punk to industrial and more, but one thing is certain: they have learned how to set up a show. The combative presence on stage has led to countless striking performances and their dense tones contribute to the total chaos of their shows.

4. Gallows

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-7zB-wzKQ1k (/ embed)

Then Gallows still had Frank Carter as their vocalist, the British hardcore band was known as one of the most visceral emerging bands. Carter often fought people on stage and performed more often in the audience. Since recruiting Alexisonfire member Wade MacNeil, they have become less active but have maintained the high level of energy during their shows.

5. GWAR

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dxmA0zTt1SI (/ embed)

It’s pretty hard to surpass GWAR to be one of the most out-of-the-metal bands, onstage or offstage. The murderous crack-smoking aliens group is constantly updating the story they tell during their live show as they cycle through different celebrities and politicians to kill on stage while spraying different liquids on the audience.

6. Rammstein

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6FG5N47b2R0 (/ embed)

RammsteinThe phase setup is so huge and complex, but they continue to make it bigger as their career progresses. They have a preference for pyrotechnics, with singer Till Lindemann eventually becoming a recognized pyrotechnician (who has previously staged entire songs in flames). In addition, they have one of the most stunning light shows and they bring countless other props while injecting political overtones into their outfits and other stage equipment.

7. Compressor head

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9gMX_hR-RoM (/ embed)

Compressor head are one of the weirdest bands in existence because their members are not even human beings, but rather animatronic robots that are programmed to play instruments. While they have climbed to viral fame by playing covers of classic rock and metal tunes, they have become smarter and have written an album of original material in 2017 to offer fans a truly unique show.

8. Slipknot

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ap8hSULVca4 (/ embed)

The scope of sliderThe performances have become a lot bigger since they climbed to the top of the metal, but they have achieved a visceral live show since their formation. With nine members who often set fire to each other, fight while they play songs and jump into sight of everything, regardless of height, it’s hard to beat. Although the band has tempered their antics over the years, you still don’t know what will happen during a Slipknot performance.

9. letlive.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jhaEYX7FgO8 (/ embed)

People who discovered it Jason Aalon Butler via his new band FEVER 333 may think that they make crazy shows, but if they have not experienced it yet let live. previously they have no idea what the full potential of the musician is. The band was known to throw themselves in every direction the energy brought them, fight unnecessary intrusive safety on stage and try as much as possible to make their fans part of the chaos, all without missing a note.

10. dug up

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mat28xqtssY (/ embed)

dug up are one of the best death-grind bands of all time, and their live shows become a spectacle to watch when they bring their butcher character to the stage. The soaked images of the tape are brought to life for any performance, with a person performing saws and power tools to make sparks fly through the room as the tape tears through their ultra-brutal material.